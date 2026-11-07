Patagonia's new fleece weighs barely 235g, and it uses a revolutionary insulation four years in the making

Patagonia has unveiled the Re-Tool Air Snap-T Pullover, a new ultralight fleece that uses an exclusive version of Polartec's next-generation Alpha insulation, developed over four years.

Weighing only 235g in the men's version, the new fleece combines Patagonia's classic Snap-T silhouette with an innovative honeycomb fabric designed to be more durable and thermally adaptable than conventional fleece.

The launch follows Polartec's October announcement of its next-generation Alpha insulation.

Latest Videos From T3 Watch full video here:

Now, we finally know what the two brands have been cooking up, and the result looks pretty spectacular.

Years in the making

Originally developed for the US military, Polartec Alpha was designed to keep people warm without overheating as activity levels rise.

It has an open construction that allows excess heat and moisture to escape, which makes it ideal for stop-start activities such as hiking, climbing and trail running.

(Image credit: Patagonia)

However, Alpha's exposed fibres have historically been prone to snagging and shedding, limiting how the material could be incorporated into everyday clothing.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The latest generation addresses those limitations with a patent-pending construction that Polartec says improves resilience without compromising the material's excellent warmth-to-weight ratio and breathability.

Patagonia's exclusive version takes the technology further with a honeycomb structure made entirely from recycled polyester fibres.

According to the outdoor brand, the fabric resists moisture absorption while maintaining its insulating properties thanks to its quick-drying, hydrophobic nature.

Technical performance meets everyday style

What's particularly interesting about the Re-Tool Air is how ordinary it looks compared to other garments using Polartec Alpha.

Patagonia has incorporated the material into its familiar Snap-T pullover, with a four-button placket, stand-up collar, and elasticated cuffs and hem.

(Image credit: Patagonia)

It also features two discreet handwarmer pockets, while the collar and placket use recycled nylon trim made partly from discarded fishing nets.

The Re-Tool Air weighs considerably less than Patagonia's popular Lightweight Synchilla Snap-T, which tips the scales at around 374g. The women's version is even lighter at 204g.

Of course, the open construction that makes Alpha so breathable also means it isn't necessarily the best choice for standing around in freezing, windy conditions without an additional shell.

Still, the Re-Tool Air is an excellent choice for those who use fleeces for layering and not as an outer shell.

The Re-Tool Air Snap-T Pullover is available in men's and women's versions at Patagonia US for $159. UK, EU and AU pricing and availability have yet to be confirmed.