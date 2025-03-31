Feel the Alps on your back with Quechua’s new lightweight hiking gear
The collection levels up hiking gear with ultra-light jackets and trail-ready shoes
If your walking shoes are looking a bit tired and your waterproof jacket smells like memories of past downpours, Quechua’s Spring/Summer 2025 outdoor collection is here to lift your spirits.
Born in the heart of the French Alps and raised by decades of design know-how, Decathlon's mountain brand's latest range is ready to kit you out for everything from weekend rambles to full-on mountain adventures.
Part of the new collection is the MH500 jacket, a lightweight, storm-busting shell that’s anything but basic.
Weighing just 425g (men’s L) or 400g (women’s M), it is said to offer serious protection with a 20,000 mm waterproof rating and breathable three-layer construction.
If you're the type of hiker who wants even more, the MH900 jacket takes things up a notch.
Lighter, sleeker, and equipped with premium features like a YKK FLATKNIT Aquaguard zipper, it’s designed for those who don’t want to compromise when it comes to weight or weatherproofing.
It’s your emergency shell, your summit shot jacket, your stylish everyday shell – all in one 440g package.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
No hiking outfit is complete without footwear, and the MH500 Light Shoes might just be the unsung heroes of this lineup.
They’re breathable (thanks to recycled 2D mesh), comfy (hello, 3D mesh lining and molded insole), and tough enough to take on rugged terrain with reinforced heels and toe protection.
According to Florent, one of the product managers behind the shoes, the first thing you’ll notice is the precision fit and plush comfort.
Rounding off the essentials is the new MH500 backpack, available in both 25L and 38L capacities.
Designed with a breathable back panel, adjustable sizing from XS to XL, and a minimalist alpine-inspired frame, it promises to keep things cool, comfy, and stylish.
Plus, it’s built to be repaired rather than replaced – something we love to see in an age of throwaway gear.
As you'd hope, the prices for the new collection won’t make your bank account cry: with jackets from £79.99 (~ $103.54/ AU$164.42), shoes for £54.99 (~ $71.18/ AU$113.04), and backpacks starting at £44.99 (~$58.23/ AU$92.49), it’s a strong reminder that adventure shouldn’t cost the earth.
Head over to Quechua for more information about the new collection.
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
3 obscure sci-fi movies to stream on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and more
If you like sci-fi flicks that are off the beaten path, here are three great recommendations
By Brian Comber Published
-
Watch out Anker – this new power bank will fully recharge your phone 8 times
Verbatim is throwing its hat in the ring
By Lizzie Wilmot Published