Feel the Alps on your back with Quechua’s new lightweight hiking gear

If your walking shoes are looking a bit tired and your waterproof jacket smells like memories of past downpours, Quechua’s Spring/Summer 2025 outdoor collection is here to lift your spirits.

Born in the heart of the French Alps and raised by decades of design know-how, Decathlon's mountain brand's latest range is ready to kit you out for everything from weekend rambles to full-on mountain adventures.

Part of the new collection is the MH500 jacket, a lightweight, storm-busting shell that’s anything but basic.

Weighing just 425g (men’s L) or 400g (women’s M), it is said to offer serious protection with a 20,000 mm waterproof rating and breathable three-layer construction.

If you're the type of hiker who wants even more, the MH900 jacket takes things up a notch.

Lighter, sleeker, and equipped with premium features like a YKK FLATKNIT Aquaguard zipper, it’s designed for those who don’t want to compromise when it comes to weight or weatherproofing.

It’s your emergency shell, your summit shot jacket, your stylish everyday shell – all in one 440g package.

No hiking outfit is complete without footwear, and the MH500 Light Shoes might just be the unsung heroes of this lineup.

They’re breathable (thanks to recycled 2D mesh), comfy (hello, 3D mesh lining and molded insole), and tough enough to take on rugged terrain with reinforced heels and toe protection.

According to Florent, one of the product managers behind the shoes, the first thing you’ll notice is the precision fit and plush comfort.

(Image credit: Quechua)

Rounding off the essentials is the new MH500 backpack, available in both 25L and 38L capacities.

Designed with a breathable back panel, adjustable sizing from XS to XL, and a minimalist alpine-inspired frame, it promises to keep things cool, comfy, and stylish.

Plus, it’s built to be repaired rather than replaced – something we love to see in an age of throwaway gear.

As you'd hope, the prices for the new collection won’t make your bank account cry: with jackets from £79.99 (~ $103.54/ AU$164.42), shoes for £54.99 (~ $71.18/ AU$113.04), and backpacks starting at £44.99 (~$58.23/ AU$92.49), it’s a strong reminder that adventure shouldn’t cost the earth.

Head over to Quechua for more information about the new collection.