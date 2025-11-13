Cotswold Outdoor has over 170 Patagonia deals right now – here are an outdoor editor's top picks

The Black Friday countdown is well and truly here, and Cotswold Outdoor is turning things up a notch with up to 40% off selected Patagonia gear.

Shop all Patagonia deals at Cotswold Outdoor: up to 40% off

I don't think I've ever seen such a wide variety of Patagonia products on sale, and I've been covering Black Friday for the last seven years. As an outdoor editor, Patagonia is one of the brands I always recommend, thanks to its ethical approach to clothing that actually lasts.

The retailer's early Black Friday sale spans a wide range of product categories, from recycled-wool jumpers to classic mid-layers. I've picked out my favourite five deals below to keep you warm, stylish and ready for the outdoors.

Save £35 Patagonia Mens Retro Pile Fleece Jacket: was £140 now £105 at Cotswold Outdoor UK Read more Read less ▼ Patagonia's Retro Pile Fleece Jacket brings vintage vibes and modern warmth together. Made from 100% recycled polyester double-sided shearling, it’s ultra-soft, breathable and perfect for layering. Features include zippered hand pockets, a chest pocket and elastic binding for a secure, cosy fit on chilly adventures.

Save 25% Patagonia Mens Better Sweater Quarter Zip Fleece: was £120 now £90 at Cotswold Outdoor UK Read more Read less ▼ Combining everyday comfort with outdoor performance, the Better Sweater Quarter Zip uses 100% recycled polyester fleece with a sweater-knit face and soft brushed interior. Ideal for hiking or casual wear, it features a zip-through collar, raglan sleeves for mobility, and Fair Trade Certified sewing for peace of mind.

Save £45.11 Patagonia Mens Recycled Wool Jumper: was £150 now £104.89 at Cotswold Outdoor UK Read more Read less ▼ This classic crew-neck jumper blends recycled wool, nylon and polyester for warmth, durability and easy layering. It’s naturally insulating and breathable, making it great for crisp autumn days or cosy pub evenings. A timeless piece with Patagonia’s sustainable craftsmanship woven into every stitch.

Save 30% Patagonia Unisex Fitz Roy Icon Uprisal Hoodie: was £90 now £62.89 at Cotswold Outdoor UK Read more Read less ▼ Made from recycled cotton and post-consumer recycled polyester, this soft fleece hoodie is both sustainable and comfortable. The bold Fitz Roy logo nods to Patagonia’s mountain heritage, while the classic fit and ribbed trims make it a go-to for everyday adventures and relaxed downtime.

Save 40% Patagonia Mens Funhoggers Trousers: was £90 now £53.89 at Cotswold Outdoor UK Read more Read less ▼ The Funhoggers Trousers are all about easy-going comfort and sustainable style. Crafted from 100% organic cotton canvas, they feature an elastic waistband with drawcord, tapered legs and roomy pockets. Perfect for travel, lounging or light outdoor use, they’re a relaxed essential for eco-conscious explorers.

Should you buy Patagonia on Black Friday?

Patagonia is famous for being anti-Black Friday, so it a good idea to buy the brand's products in the sale? I'd argue that's the best you can do, but only if you actually need the products that are on sale. Getting another Better Sweater in a different colour because it's cheaper isn't very Patagonia, is it?

Founded in the 1970s by climber Yvon Chouinard, the company built its reputation not just on rugged gear but on a genuine commitment to protecting the planet.

It was one of the first brands to switch to organic cotton, adopt recycled materials and publicly donate one per cent of its sales to environmental causes. Its repair-and-resale initiative, Worn Wear, encourages customers to fix or trade in used clothing, thereby extending the lifespan of each garment.

Patagonia also stands out for its transparency, openly sharing details about its factories and environmental impact. Its products are known for their durability, timeless design, and technical excellence, making them just as suited for the trail as for everyday wear.