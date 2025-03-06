How to pack your rucksack for a hiking or camping trip
Pack properly, save space and get easier access to the items you need the most
You may think your outdoor adventure begins the moment you step foot on the trail but, actually, it starts well before then. “The preparations you take, such as how you pack your rucksack, can set you up for an enjoyable experience,” says Gareth Mills, Country UK Manager at AllTrails.
Now, you may be wondering ‘Is there a right way to pack my hiking backpack?’. Technically speaking, no, you can pack your rucksack however you want—even if that means shoving everything in and not giving it a second thought. However, you can be strategic with how you pack. “The key to a well-packed rucksack is to distribute weight strategically and keep essential items easily accessible,” says Gareth.
Whether you’re planning to reach a summit, or spend the weekend camping, below Gareth shares his beginner-friendly guide on how to pack your rucksack for less stress and a more successful trip.
What you should pack
Just before we look at how to pack your rucksack, here’s a quick checklist from Gareth on what you should be including in your pack…
- First aid kit (including paracetamol)
- Hat (for warmth or sun protection)
- A multi-tool
- Cash as well as contactless options
- Power bank (make sure it's fully charged!)
- Head torch
- Suncream
- Food (including snacks)
- Water bottle
- Waterproof jacket/trousers
If camping...
- Sleeping bag
- Tent (a backpacking tent is probably best)
- Jet boil/camping stove
- Tea or coffee!
How to pack your rucksack
- Start with your heaviest items – Place items like your tent or cooking equipment, close to your back and in the middle of your pack. This helps with balance and reduces strain.
- Layer strategically – Place the heaviest items at the centre of your pack and lighter, bulkier items at the bottom. Keep frequently needed items (like snacks or a waterproof jacket) at the top or in outer pockets. You’ll not only keep your load balanced but also maintain energy by having quick access to what you’ll need most.
- Use compression – Roll clothes tightly or use packing cubes to save space. A well-packed bag reduces movement and keeps things secure.
- Keep weight balanced – Avoid lopsided packing. If one side is heavier, it can throw off your centre of gravity and make hiking uncomfortable.
- Safety essentials go in easy-to-reach spots – First-aid kits, head torches, and waterproofs should always be in an accessible compartment in case you need them quickly.
