GO Outdoors slashes up to 75% off tents, beds, and backpacks just in time for festival season

It’s time to secure your festival essentials, if you haven't already

GO Outdoors festival sale
(Image credit: GO Outdoors)
Bryony Firth-Bernard's avatar
By
published
in Deals

If you have a festival secured in the diary and need to stock up on the essentials, then now’s the time, as GO Outdoors has knocked up to 75% off everything you could ever need to see you through your wild weekend.

Whether you're in need of a brand new tent, a camping bed so you can get some decent shut-eye amid the music, or a waterproof jacket incase the weather takes a turn (always likely), GO Outdoors has big savings across all of these.

To unlock the best deals in GO Outdoors' sale, you’ll need to be a member – but it’s just £5 for a whole year. With the extra savings you get on every purchase, your membership pays for itself in no time, so it's a no-brainer.

The sale will end on May 19th, so you've got plenty of time to scout out the best items. Below are some of our top picks, but make sure you check out the sale for yourself, as this is just a very small selection.

Eurohike Tamar 2-Person Tent
Eurohike Tamar 2-Person Tent: was £150 now £39 at Go Outdoors

This two-person tent is now better than half price, with 74% off! It's super-light, making it easy to lug around until you find the spot to pitch up, and is straightforward to set up. It has an extended porch area, creating a roomy interior, while its waterproof and breathable fabric construction maintains a comfortable climate for a good night’s sleep.

View Deal
OEX Vallo Air 28 Rucksack
OEX Vallo Air 28 Rucksack: was £90 now £45 at Go Outdoors

This 28-litre backpack is a great size for a couple of nights' camping, and it currently has 50% off. Equipped with plenty of functional features, including an integrated raincover, a fully adjustable hip belt and compression straps, you'll be able to transport your gear outdoor gear around comfortably and with ease.

View Deal
Eurohike Lowland Folding Chair
Eurohike Lowland Folding Chair: was £15 now £8 at Go Outdoors

Kick back, and rest easy with this festival essential which is also an absolute bargain! It can be erected in seconds, is lightweight, and many reviewers have praised it for it's "sturdy frame" and that it's very comfortable.

View Deal
Eurohike Flocked Single Airbed
Eurohike Flocked Single Airbed: was £28 now £7 at Go Outdoors

Not everyone will opt for an air mattress for a festival but at this price, why wouldn't you? It has a soft flock finish so that your sleeping bag won't slip around during the night, so that you get a better night's sleep and is quick to blow up and deflate (you do have to buy a separate pump though).

View Deal
Bryony Firth-Bernard
Bryony Firth-Bernard
Staff Writer, Active

Bryony’s T3’s official ‘gym-bunny’ and Active Staff Writer, covering all things fitness. She recently completed her Level 3 PT qualification with the PFCA to bring a deeper understanding of training techniques, fitness trends, and wellness advice to her writing. In her spare time, you will find her in her natural habitat - the gym - where her style of training is a hybrid of bodybuilding and powerlifting. Bryony loves writing about accessible workouts, nutrition and testing innovative fitness products that help you reach your fitness goals and take your training to the next level.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸