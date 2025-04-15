GO Outdoors slashes up to 75% off tents, beds, and backpacks just in time for festival season

If you have a festival secured in the diary and need to stock up on the essentials, then now’s the time, as GO Outdoors has knocked up to 75% off everything you could ever need to see you through your wild weekend.

Whether you're in need of a brand new tent, a camping bed so you can get some decent shut-eye amid the music, or a waterproof jacket incase the weather takes a turn (always likely), GO Outdoors has big savings across all of these.

To unlock the best deals in GO Outdoors' sale, you’ll need to be a member – but it’s just £5 for a whole year. With the extra savings you get on every purchase, your membership pays for itself in no time, so it's a no-brainer.

The sale will end on May 19th, so you've got plenty of time to scout out the best items. Below are some of our top picks, but make sure you check out the sale for yourself, as this is just a very small selection.

Eurohike Tamar 2-Person Tent: was £150 now £39 at Go Outdoors This two-person tent is now better than half price, with 74% off! It's super-light, making it easy to lug around until you find the spot to pitch up, and is straightforward to set up. It has an extended porch area, creating a roomy interior, while its waterproof and breathable fabric construction maintains a comfortable climate for a good night’s sleep.

OEX Vallo Air 28 Rucksack: was £90 now £45 at Go Outdoors This 28-litre backpack is a great size for a couple of nights' camping, and it currently has 50% off. Equipped with plenty of functional features, including an integrated raincover, a fully adjustable hip belt and compression straps, you'll be able to transport your gear outdoor gear around comfortably and with ease.

Eurohike Lowland Folding Chair: was £15 now £8 at Go Outdoors Kick back, and rest easy with this festival essential which is also an absolute bargain! It can be erected in seconds, is lightweight, and many reviewers have praised it for it's "sturdy frame" and that it's very comfortable.