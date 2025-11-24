The Leatherman multitool I’ve wanted all year just hit a price that’s too tempting to ignore this Black Friday

I love spending time outdoors, and if there is one thing that's always with me, it's a camping knife or a multitool. And when it comes to the latter, nothing beats Leatherman, probably the most well-known brand.

Shop all Leatherman deals in Amazon's Black Friday sale

I've been wanting to buy a new multitool from the brand for a while, but I found it hard to justify the price, even though I know Leatherman equipment will last for years. Luckily, Amazon decided to have a bit of a clearout, and it includes the model I've been looking at all year: the Rev Multi-Tool!

Save 20% Leatherman Rev Multi-Tool: was £60 now £48 at Amazon The Leatherman Rev packs 14 essential functions into a compact, stainless-steel chassis, combining full-size pliers, cutters, a locking 420HC blade and everyday drivers. It’s lightweight, reliable and ready for quick fixes at home, on the trail or anywhere in between.

If you’ve been mulling over a high-quality multitool, the Leatherman Rev is well worth a look, and right now it’s on offer. With a closed length of around 3.8 in (9.7 cm) and a weight of about 168 g, it’s compact yet robust enough for everyday and weekend tasks.

Constructed from 420HC stainless steel (blade hardness 55-59 HRC), the Rev features a locking knife, pliers, cutters, files and drivers, among other tools. That means you’ll be ready for flat-pack furniture, campsite fixes, bike tinkering or general around-the-home jobs without needing a full toolkit.

Why Leatherman? Because they invented the pliers-based multitool back in the late 1970s, and have built a reputation on durability, material quality and trusted performance.

On Reddit, one user put it simply: “The 25-year warranty is the big thing for me … buy one now and you have a quality multi tool that Leatherman will fix or replace until 2048…”

From a value standpoint, the Rev hits a sweet spot: serious functionality without the hefty premium of top-end models. If you spot it at a sharp Black Friday price, it’s a strong buy.