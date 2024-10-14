Night hikes sorted: 5-star rated hand torch falls to lowest-ever price at Amazon

Although it's been out for a few months, I just ran the review of the Olight Seeker 4 Pro last weekend. Coincidentally (?), Amazon just discounted the torch, which can now be yours for 30% less than before.
One of the best torch brands, Olight is well-known for producing quality lighting equipment suitable for outdoor pursuits and EDC. As such, the Seeker 4 Pro is a compact, rugged, and well-designed hand torch for all seasons.
The Olight Seeker 4 Pro is a rugged, high-performance torch perfect for outdoor adventures and everyday carry. It features a powerful 4,600-lumen output, intuitive rotary dimming, and a durable design with an IPX8 waterproof rating. Now 30% off at Amazon!
The Olight Seeker 4 Pro is a versatile, high-performance flashlight designed for a wide range of outdoor and everyday uses. Offering a powerful 4,600-lumen output, it excels in delivering bright, clear light for various activities, from camping to emergency situations.
Its rotary dimming feature provides smooth brightness adjustments, while the robust, IPX8 waterproof build ensures durability in extreme conditions. The ergonomic grip and holster charging system make it convenient, though reliance on the holster might be a minor inconvenience.
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.