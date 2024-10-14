Night hikes sorted: 5-star rated hand torch falls to lowest-ever price at Amazon

Although it's been out for a few months, I just ran the review of the Olight Seeker 4 Pro last weekend. Coincidentally (?), Amazon just discounted the torch, which can now be yours for 30% less than before.

One of the best torch brands, Olight is well-known for producing quality lighting equipment suitable for outdoor pursuits and EDC. As such, the Seeker 4 Pro is a compact, rugged, and well-designed hand torch for all seasons.

The Olight Seeker 4 Pro is a versatile, high-performance flashlight designed for a wide range of outdoor and everyday uses. Offering a powerful 4,600-lumen output, it excels in delivering bright, clear light for various activities, from camping to emergency situations.

Its rotary dimming feature provides smooth brightness adjustments, while the robust, IPX8 waterproof build ensures durability in extreme conditions. The ergonomic grip and holster charging system make it convenient, though reliance on the holster might be a minor inconvenience.