My favourite budget head torch with a 250-lumen light output is cheaper than ever for Black Friday

In case you haven't noticed, it's head torch season out there. I'm writing this at 3:30 pm, and the sun has already gone down, which makes me wonder if it was a good idea not to pack my torch in my backpack before I set off for the office this morning.

This might have been playing on my mind, as I found myself browsing forehead-mounted illumination units on Amazon just now. And to my surprise, I came across an offer on my favourite model, the delightfully compact Silva Smini Fly, which is currently selling for just over £30.

Silva Smini Fly: was £35.98 now £31.99 at Amazon For short winter hikes, late-evening chores or power-cut preparedness, the Silva Smini Fly is one of the best lightweight head torches you can throw in a pack, especially for this price!

The Silva Smini was originally conceived as a backup head torch for harsh mountainous conditions, but it works perfectly as a standard unit for when you aren't in the mountains. I wore it for some of my after-dark trail races as well as just around the house when the electricity went down.

The Silva Smini Fly is one of those deceptively tiny headlights that ends up doing far more than its size suggests. It packs enough output and runtime to work brilliantly as your everyday winter companion, especially now that it's going for a little over £30 on Amazon.

The Smini produces a crisp, wide beam that’s ideal for jogging, dog walks or navigating unlit paths on the commute home. Despite its compact footprint, it delivers an impressive 250 lumens for its size and uses Silva’s characteristic light pattern, blending a longer spotlight with a close-range flood for better depth perception.

Weighing almost nothing and folding down small enough to vanish in a jacket pocket, the Smini is ideal for people who want a reliable “just-in-case” light without lugging around a bulky unit.

The adjustable headband is soft and grippy, so it stays put during runs, and the lamp housing is weather-resistant enough to shrug off damp early-morning outings or unexpected showers. Battery life is solid thanks to its efficient LED setup, and swapping in spares is straightforward.