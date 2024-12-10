Kelekkamessut, or the weird and wonderful world of snowmobiling

As I wandered through the bustling crowds at Kelekkamessut, surrounded by the latest snowmobiles on display, I couldn’t help but reflect on how much I’d overlooked this fascinating world until now. Snowmobiling had always seemed like an obscure pastime to me, but after this immersive experience, I found myself captivated, wondering when I’d get the chance to take one of these machines for a spin.

Contrary to what I once thought, snowmobiling is anything but niche. In fact, it’s celebrated with Europe’s largest snowmobile fair right here in Rovaniemi – a surprisingly expansive city nestled in northern Finland. Kelekkamessut attracts nearly 20,000 visitors annually. Despite its remote location and a predominantly Finnish-speaking crowd, it’s a vibrant hub that highlights the global appeal of this thrilling activity.

The event showcases a diverse range of exhibitors, from leading manufacturers to retailers, all eager to present the latest models and innovations in the snowmobiling industry. It’s a family-friendly extravaganza, complete with activities for all ages, and serves as the premier meeting point for snowmobile enthusiasts across Europe.

Performance and practicality in every detail

I was invited to Kelekkamessut – Finnish for ‘snowmobile fair’ – to witness the unveiling of the Lynx Rave RS, BRP’s latest and very limited edition model. The 2025 Lynx Rave RS 600RS E-TEC certainly isn’t your typical snowmobile. It’s stripped down to the essentials, balancing high performance with refined engineering.

Though it might look similar to other Lynx models, this one has been built to dominate competitive tracks and offers plenty to get excited about for those intrigued by the mechanics of snowmobiling.

One of the standout features is the narrower, lightweight one-piece hood. This new design reduces weight by up to 3 kg compared to previous models and improves manoeuvrability, giving riders better control during tight turns.

At the heart of the c is the Rotax 600RS E-TEC engine, a 599.4 cc powerhouse with electronic direct injection. Its clever calibration adjusts for weather and altitude, ensuring consistent performance. A preheating system gets the engine race-ready in seconds, and calibration options let it run on high-octane racing fuel when needed.

Lynx hasn’t overlooked practicalities either. The snowmobile features better brake cooling, easily accessible suspension adjustments, and a clever rear chassis design that’s lightweight yet robust enough for racing conditions. Even small touches, like an opening in the chassis for clearing snow from the radiator, show how much thought has gone into this model.

The Lynx Rave RS 600RS E-TEC (Image credit: Arto Rajanen)

Lynx’s racing heritage is at the heart of the Rave RS. “The whole brand became known through snowcross racing,” explained Anssi Mustonen, Lynx’s lead designer. “Our first snowcross model debuted in 1985, and it was a huge success. We later developed trail models based on that racing DNA.” Each new Rave RS reflects this legacy, with the 2025 model taking things further by focusing on rider-specific ergonomics and cutting-edge design elements to create a machine optimized purely for racing.

Ergonomics were a key focus for the Rave RS. “The riding style in snowcross is very different from what a trail rider experiences,” said Anssi. “We made the sled as narrow as possible to ensure the rider feels in sync with the machine. Everything, from the lack of headlights to the aggressive, lightweight design, is tailored to maximise performance in competitive settings.”

The choice of a fully plastic rear chassis wasn’t just about weight savings – it was a deliberate move to improve durability. “Snowcross is a rough sport,” said Anssi. “Machines roll over multiple times during races, and traditional metal tunnels are prone to bending or breaking. This plastic chassis can take the hits without a problem, making it a game-changer for racers.”

Even for Anssi, who’s deeply involved in the design process, the Rave RS is something special. “I haven’t had a chance to ride it yet,” he admitted, “but I can’t wait. I’ve been riding for years – though never competitively – and this is a machine I’m really excited to try.”

The Lynx Rave RS is just one of many snowmobiles (and electric motorbikes) BRP manufactures. One of the biggest players in the snowmobile industry, BRP incorporates brands such as Lynx and Ski-Doo. The former originates from Rovaniemi and is renowned for its snowmobiles, engineered to excel in the harshest Nordic conditions.

Lynx offers a diverse lineup, including sport, crossover, touring, and utility models, all powered by BRP's Rotax engines. They just recently celebrated the production of their 500,000th snowmobile, which is no small feat and a testament to the company’s popularity both in Finland and anywhere else in the world where people can thunder down powdered slopes close to 100 miles an hour on a snowmobile.

Going electric

I was surprised to learn that although efforts are being made to move snowmobiles away from using petrol engines, electric models are certainly not the immediate future for the industry. There are many obstacles to overcome, including the performance of e-snowmobiles, which doesn’t match that of the petrol variety.

Ashley, an R&D engineer I spoke with at Kelekkamessut, shed light on the specific challenges facing the electrification of snowmobiles. While electric models like the Lynx Adventure Electric offer significant environmental benefits – no fuel emissions, less noise pollution, and no smell of fuel – there are still practical barriers to widespread adoption.

“Getting electricity to vehicles in isolated environments is a big concern,” Ashley explained. “These vehicles operate in areas where infrastructure is minimal, and ensuring there’s a reliable fuel source – electricity in this case – isn’t as simple as with petrol models.”

Crowds at Kelekkamessut (Image credit: Arto Rajanen)

This is why e-snowmobiles have found their niche in controlled environments, like guided safari tours. “Safari operations work in closed circuits,” Ashley noted. “The vehicle starts and ends at the same location, allowing us to manage the charging process effectively. For private users who travel long distances or camp in remote areas, the lack of infrastructure becomes a major obstacle.”

Performance is another area where electric models differ from traditional snowmobiles. “The Lynx Adventure Electric is specifically designed for safaris,” Ashley said. “It’s speed-limited and safer to operate, which makes it ideal for that use case. But for private users who value power and endurance, there’s still a gap to bridge.”

Despite these hurdles, Ashley expressed optimism about the future of electric snowmobiles: “It’s a direction we’re actively exploring, alongside innovations in cleaner petrol engines. As infrastructure improves and technology advances, the possibilities will expand.”

The 500,000th snowmobile to come off the assembly line at the Lynx factory in Rovaniemi, signed by all the employees (Image credit: Arto Rajanen)

The dream of snowmobiling

What does it feel like to ride a snowmobile? To glide effortlessly across a pristine, snow-blanketed wilderness, the cold air biting at your cheeks as the engine hums beneath you? Sadly, I didn’t get to find out during my visit. Despite the frosty landscapes that seemed perfect to my untrained eye, there simply wasn’t enough snow to support the safari we had planned.

And yet, the dream of snowmobiling has taken root. The thought of exploring Finland’s vast, wintry expanse – its forests, frozen lakes, and endless horizons – has captivated me. Snowmobiling promises more than just speed or power; it’s about connecting with the wild in a way that’s both exhilarating and serene.

Now that I know snowmobile safaris exist, they feel almost inevitable – a new adventure waiting for the right time. All it takes is a proper winter, with enough snow on the ground to make that dream a reality. And perhaps that’s what makes the experience so special: the fleetingness of it, the need to wait for the perfect moment when nature grants its blessing.

Until then, I’ll carry the memory of Kelekkamessut – of the roaring engines, the innovative designs, and the passionate people who bring this world to life. Snowmobiling, for me, has gone from a curiosity to a longing, a promise of adventure yet to come. From racing across frozen terrain on a Lynx Rave RS to gliding silently on an electric safari model, I know one thing for sure: my journey into the world of snowmobiling has only just begun.