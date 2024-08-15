Is protein powder actually good for you? We asked a dietician

It’s no secret that if we want to build muscle then we need to make sure we’re consuming enough protein, and protein powder makes this easy. Stick it in a smoothie, pop it in your porridge, bake it in brownies – it’s a convenient way to make sure we’re hitting our daily intake without having to buy endless trays of chicken. But is protein powder good for you?

"Protein powder is a super convenient source of high-quality protein that supports muscle growth, repair, and recovery," explains Angelica Fardella, a Registered Dietitian at Innermost. "It's especially beneficial for athletes, bodybuilders, or anyone with increased protein needs, as it helps meet daily protein requirements.

"It can aid in weight management by promoting satiety and preserving lean muscle mass during weight loss, but it can also support overall health by contributing to essential bodily functions, including enzyme production and immune system support."

There are three main types of animal protein: whey, isolate and casein, which are derived from milk. These go through different filtration processes which gives each one a slightly different protein, carb, and fat content. Pea and soy are the most popular plant-based proteins and are made by grinding the plant source into flour, removing the fibre and other non-protein components, and then drying the remaining protein concentrate.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As with any food, protein can expire and go bad though, reducing its nutritional quality and effectiveness. "Expired protein powder may develop an off smell, clump, or change in taste," says Angelica. "Additionally, if the powder is not stored properly in a cool, dry place, it can become contaminated with moisture or bacteria, leading to spoilage. It's important to check the expiration date and storage instructions to ensure its safety and efficacy."

Apart from that, and making sure that you're not consuming too much protein, protein powder is perfectly safe and good for you, when used appropriately as part of a balanced diet. However, that doesn't mean it should be your sole source of protein, or as a replacement to a healthy diet consisting of good quality, lean protein sources.

"Overconsumption or poor-quality powders with added sugars or artificial ingredients can have negative effects," Angelica adds. "Used in moderation, alongside whole foods, protein powder is a superb way to support overall health and fitness goals."