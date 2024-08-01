5 signs you're eating too much protein, according to a registered dietitian

If you're on a health and fitness journey, the word 'protein' will be something you hear multiple times a day. We're often told that we're not eating enough protein, and the best protein bars and best protein powders should be used to fill in the gaps. However, have you ever considered whether you're consuming too much protein?

Last year, the founder of Ph Nutrition confirmed that the recommended daily allowance for protein consumption is 0.8 grams per kilogram of body weight per day. However, he did mention that this guidance is "relatively low" and "certainly not indicative of what you should be consuming for ‘optimal’ levels of function."

This leaves room for thought. If that's the minimum amount of protein we should consume per day, how much is too much? To find out more, I spoke to Kate Patton, registered dietitian at Cleveland Clinic, who shared the five things you should look out for that indicate you're eating too much protein.

1. You experience digestive issues

Eating too much protein, especially in the form of red meat, can bring on unwelcome tummy troubles like bloating, constipation and diarrhea. This is typically because loading up on one macronutrient can result in an unbalanced diet, resulting it missing out on foods with fibre or vitamin C.

If you are trying to amp up your protein intake, remember to consume other nutrients as well. It's not all about the protein!

2. You find yourself exceeding your calorie deficit

A weight loss journey and heightened protein intake are two things that go hand in hand, but if you find yourself regularly exceeding your daily calorie deficit, it could be a sign that you're eating too much protein.

Your body turns excess protein into fat, so it’s important to know how much you need in order to lose or maintain your weight.

3. You're dehydrated

Our kidneys are responsible for filtering waste from your blood, including the byproducts of protein. They need water to make the process work smoothly, but when they’re stressed – like when you consume too much protein – you can end up dehydrated.

If you're finding yourself a lot thirstier than normal and you're still consuming the recommended water intake, take a look at how much protein you're eating.

4. Your urine is foamy

Excessive foamy urine is a sign that you should head to the doctors as soon as possible, especially if you consume a high amount of protein. Foamy or bubbly pee is a sign of proteinuria, a high level of protein in your urine, which can be a sign of kidney damage.

5. You experience kidney issues

Consuming a high amount of protein makes your kidneys work harder, something that can result in kidney damage or making existing kidney problems worse. High-protein diets aren’t recommended for people who have kidney troubles, so if you're experiencing issues like weight loss and swollen ankles, book a doctors appointment to double check.

