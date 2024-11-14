Amazon has slashed the price of this stunning Fitbit and it’s just too good to miss

As T3’s Active Writer, one of the perks of my job is to review the best fitness trackers, and I’ve tested some pretty cool brands; from Garmin to COROS and, of course the O.G, Fitbit. So, it only made sense that I would keep an eye on the best Black Friday Fitbit deals throughout November, and I think I’ve just found the best.
The Fitbit Luxe is Fitbit’s most stylish fitness tracker that’s perfect for keeping track of your daily activities, whilst still having something on your wrist that looks good, and right now Amazon has majorly dropped its price. It’s currently reduced from $199.95 to $99.95– that's 50% off, an absolute steal!
The Fitbit Luxe is a classy fitness wearable that monitors all your vital signs and can automatically track your exercises throughout the day. Battery life is up to five days, and you also get a 6-month Fitbit Premium subscription included in the price!
The Luxe is more than just a pretty face though, it can track and score your sleep, your heart rate, stress, food, hydration, weight, and it even has menstrual health tracking and so much more. It offers 20 exercise modes, from spinning to tennis and, although it doesn’t have built-in GPS, connected to your phone it can deliver real-time pace and distance.
Currently, the Luxe is at its lowest price ever. Will it drop even further on actual Black Friday? I personally don’t think so and, if it did, it would probably be marginal, so I’d take advantage of this fantastic offer while it lasts.
Bryony’s T3’s official ‘gym-bunny’ and Active Staff Writer, covering all things fitness. In her spare time, you will find her in her natural habitat - the gym - where her style of training is a hybrid of bodybuilding and powerlifting. Bryony loves writing about accessible workouts, nutrition and testing innovative fitness products that help you reach your fitness goals and take your training to the next level.
