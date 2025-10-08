I’m a fitness writer and my favourite under-desk treadmill has hit its lowest-ever price at Amazon

If there was a time to get an under-desk treadmill, it’s now. With the weather taking a turn, more of us are swapping our outdoor steps for cosy curl ups on the sofa. My favourite under-desk treadmill is the UREVO Strol 2E, and it’s currently been reduced to its lowest-ever price in Amazon’s Big Deal Days.

When I reviewed the Strol 2E I gave it four stars; it has a great speed variety so that you’re able to walk and jog on it, a slim, compact (yet sturdy) design, and there’s even an app with a couple of pre-set workouts. It usually costs £239.99, but Amazon has slashed it to £179.99 – saving you 25% off.

UREVO Strol 2E: was £239.99 now £179.99 at Amazon The Strol 2E is perfect for increasing your daily step activity as we start to spend more time indoors. It has a slim design, so that you can easily slot it underneath your sofa when not in use, a maximum speed of 10kmph (6.2mph) so you can break into a light jog (if you fancy it).

In regards to speed, the Strol 2E can go up to 10kmph with the handlebars up (that's 6.2mph) or a maximum speed of 6kmph (3.7mph) with the handlebars down. At its highest speed it remained sturdy with no shakiness and, if for whatever reason, you happen to fall off, I can confirm that the safety cord works very well. I also liked the fact that with the handlebars up you have a tray to pop your phone or tablet, in case you need some entertainment.

Its only downside is that, despite having a slim design, it is a little bit heavy weighing 21.9kg. That being said, I think that’s because it has been made from robust materials, like alloy steel, so it’ll last longer. There's also no incline.

If you know you're less likely to get out and about with the weather becoming more drizzly and cold, then I don't think you can go wrong with getting an under-desk treadmill, especially this one. Grab it at its cheapest price while it lasts.