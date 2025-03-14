I exercised with ankle weights for 2 weeks — 5 things I learned

It makes me laugh, whenever I post a picture of me wearing ankle weights, the comments roll in: “Wow, old-school!”, “You’re rocking the 80s vibes!”. Am I? Or am I just complementing my workouts and thinking outside of the box? When you can add extra resistance to your workout without changing too much—other than strapping some weight to your ankles—why would you not? It's why I decided to wear ankle weights for every workout for two weeks.

Sometimes, I even left them on all day while going about my daily duties and, let me tell you, when I finally took them off, the feeling was nothing like I've experienced. My legs felt lighter, my body felt like it was floating, and I got that satisfying sense of a hard-earned workout. They're a small investment with a big payoff. Here's what I learned...

What are ankle weights?

Ankle weights are one of the most underrated yet powerful tools you can add to your fitness routine. Think of them as mini dumbbells that strap around your ankles. “They typically range from 0.5kg to 5kg and are great for boosting your strength, endurance, and muscle engagement, says Paola Di Lanzo , wellness expert and founder of Paola's Body Barre .

I first encountered ankle weights during my time as a national gymnast. My coach would have me wear them from time to time to add resistance and force my body to adapt to more demanding routines. The aim? To build explosive power, control, and stability. Imagine performing a 3-minute floor and tumbling routine with ankle weights on, then taking them off and doing the routine all over again. Your body flies as you execute your split jumps, high kicks, and twists with much lighter legs. It’s a feeling I’ll never forget.

Why you should try ankle weights

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ankle weights are far from a passing trend—they’re a powerful tool for adding intensity to any workout. Whether you're doing cardio, strength training, or even yoga, they provide that extra challenge to level up your routine, increasing resistance and pushing your limits. “Ankle weights are perfect for anyone looking to build strength, improve muscle tone, and boost endurance,” says Lanzo.

“They’re especially effective in low-impact workouts like Pilates, Barre, and rehab exercises, offering a way to build strength gradually without putting excess strain on the joints. Beyond structured workouts, many people also use ankle and wrist weights as a simple way to incorporate resistance training into their daily routines,” she adds.

My favourite ankle weights have to be the Amonax ankle weights set (they’re nothing like the bulky sandbags I used to wear back in my gymnastics days). They’re discreet and secure, and sit snugly, but comfortably, around my ankles or wrists. Unlike traditional weights, these are sleek and easy to wear, making them perfect for daily use.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

5 things I learned

After wearing ankle weights every day for two weeks, here are five things I learned about their benefits, and my body.

1. My muscles got a serious burn

(Image credit: Getty Images)

By incorporating ankle weights into my routine, I was able to ramp up the intensity of each exercise, forcing my muscles to work harder. This increased effort led to better muscle engagement and lean muscle gains.

The biggest advantage? Ankle weights target those often-overlooked stabilizer muscles, like the ankles and knees. These smaller muscles are often neglected in standard workouts, but ankle weights bring them into play.

”Not only do ankle weights engage your core, but they can also help strengthen other accessory muscles such as your hip flexors and glutes,” says Lanzo. “Equally, they can also be super beneficial if you're recovering from an injury or working to rehab weak knees or ankles.”

They’re also perfect for adding a bit of extra resistance to bodyweight exercises, making moves like step-ups, lunges, and squat jumps even more challenging without having to work with a barbell or heavier adjustable dumbbells .

2. They gave me a new motivation

Ever hit a plateau? It’s incredibly frustrating! Adding ankle weights to your routine not only brings variety, but can also be just the thing to shock your body into making new gains and burning more energy during each workout.

The reason? Applying extra force leads to greater energy expenditure, which means your body burns more calories. For me, ankle weights are a fantastic way to introduce progressive overload and break through those workout ruts.

3. They're great for ab exercises

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Incorporating ankle weights into exercises like hanging leg raise s, reverse curls, and even sit-ups, to help keep your feet grounded, can take your abdominal workouts to the next level.

By adding extra weight, your core muscles have to work harder to stabilize, increasing the resistance on both your abdominals and stabilizing muscles, especially your hip flexors. Over time, this added challenge translates to stronger core muscles as you continue to use ankle weights in your ab routine and build strength.

4. My form improved

Focusing on the muscles you're targeting during each movement is key to maintaining good form. That’s where the mind-muscle connection comes in—it maximizes the intensity of each move and makes you think more clearly about what you’re doing. “Adding extra weight to the ankles challenges you to slow down and work against the added resistance, making each movement more deliberate and intense,” says Lanzo.

I must admit, the added resistance from the ankle weights improved my mind-body connection and my balance significantly. I noticed better stability in my lower body, which made a noticeable difference not just in everyday movements, but also in more dynamic exercises. I felt grounded and strong.

5. My metabolism got a major kick

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Here’s a fun fact: wearing ankle weights while walking can actually boost your metabolism. Not only will you burn more calories, but you’ll also increase the workload on your heart, which has to pump more oxygen and nutrients to your muscles. This added effort boosts your metabolism and heart rate, leading to better calorie burn throughout the day.

In fact, I came across a study in the Journal of Taibah University Medical Sciences that found regular use of ankle weights (20 minutes, three days a week) led to notable reductions in body fat and waist size. So, yes, ankle weights can kick your metabolism into gear and help create those new changes.

Ankle weights: the facts

Before you take a leaf out of my book and strap those weights around your ankles, there are a few things to keep in mind. First of all, start slow and light—“both in weight and duration,” suggests Lanzo. This allows your body to adjust to the added resistance and helps prevent overworking your muscles, which could lead to strain or injury.

“Begin by incorporating them into controlled, low-impact movements like leg lifts and glute exercises before progressing to more dynamic exercises. Good form is key, so take your time adjusting to the extra resistance to avoid strain or injury,” she advises.

The Burning Question: Can You Run in Them?

Not so much. I tried a short run with ankle weights and quickly realized there’s a significant difference between that and running with a weighted vest . With a vest, the weight is evenly distributed across your torso. But with ankle weights, I felt off-balance, my posture shifted, and my running style changed to accommodate the added resistance. I felt like I was wading through shallow water, and the weights bounced up and down against my ankles, causing blisters. For now, I’ll stick to the vest when it comes to running - and Lanzo agrees.

“Ankle weights can place excessive stress on the joints of the lower legs and cause imbalances or muscle strains when used during walking or running,” warns Lanzo. “The added weight alters your gait, throwing off normal movement patterns, which can lead to pain and potential injury. While adding extra weight might seem like a great way to challenge yourself, it can be risky. If you’re determined to add resistance to your running routine, opt for a weighted vest instead, which distributes the weight more evenly.”