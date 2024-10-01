Hyperice Normatec Premier Redefines Recovery with Wireless Compression Tech

Air compression boots are a great recovery tool that can soothe your sore lower limbs and boost circulation, however, they’re not the most compact piece of tech out there. Enter the Normatec Premier from Hyperice; a brand new wireless and lighter version of their renowned recovery boots.
Instead of having a separate unit and hoses to control the boots, the Normatec Premier’s controls are similar to the Normatec Lower Legs and are attached to the outside of each thigh, where users can select their time and pressure settings.
Currently, there are other air compression boots out there— like the Therabody RecoveryAir JetBoot— which also offer a wireless experience, however, the Noramtec Premier is arguably far more portable.
Each boot is incredibly light weighing 1.45kg each— which Hyperice claims is the lightest air compression boot on the market— making them easier to store and take with you on the go. Although, Hyperice assures this doesn't compromise on performance.
The Normatec Premier also has far more compression settings, seven in total, (which can also be controlled via the Hyperice app), and a longer battery life of up to four hours.
“The launch of Normatec Premier signifies a meaningful next step in the advancement of dynamic air compression technology,” said Jim Huether, Hyperice CEO. “As we continue to focus on providing a premium user experience, Normatec Premier sets a new standard for recovery by eliminating external hoses and control units, and discreetly integrating the technology into the product."
The Normatec Premier are available to buy now from the Hyperice website for a recommended retail price of £999/$999.
Bryony’s T3’s official ‘gym-bunny’ and Active Staff Writer, covering all things fitness. In her spare time, you will find her in her natural habitat - the gym - where her style of training is a hybrid of bodybuilding and powerlifting. Bryony loves writing about accessible workouts, nutrition and testing innovative fitness products that help you reach your fitness goals and take your training to the next level.
