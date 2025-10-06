Walk fast! Amazon’s slashed the world’s best-selling hiking boot to less than £100
The Moab Speed 3 is your perfect all-terrain hiking shoe for Autumn/Winter
If you require a new pair of hiking shoes to see you through the autumn/winter months, good news – Amazon’s given one of the world’s best-selling hiking boots a massive price cut ahead of its Big Deal Days (kicking off on the 7th-8th October).
The shoe in question is the Merrell Moab Speed 3, which you can now purchase for less than £100. Since Merrell launched the Moab line back in 2007, it became an instant hit, becoming the brand’s best-selling shoe line and selling more than 25 million pairs worldwide.
This rugged hiking shoe is excellent for tackling more technical trails with frequent speed and directional changes – although they’re still great for casual weekend strolls. They’re crafted from breathable pig suede leather/mesh upper, to avoid overheating on those longer, more strenuous hikes.
The Moab Speed 3 offers plenty of grip, comfy cushioning, and breathable pig suede leather/upper mesh. Grab them for less than £100 now at Amazon – a bargain for a best-seller hiking boot.
This particular pair also has a GORE-TEX membrane, so that your feet stay dry during the predictable autumn/winter weather, and a super rebound compound midsole, for extra cushioning and comfort.
If you require more ankle support, then the mid-version of the Moab Speed 3 is also on sale, down to £108.75 from £145 in a couple of different colour variations.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Bryony’s T3’s official ‘gym-bunny’ and Active Staff Writer, covering all things fitness. She is a certified personal trainer and also a part-time fitness instructor. In her spare time, you will find her in her natural habitat - the gym - where her style of training is a hybrid of bodybuilding and powerlifting. Bryony loves writing about accessible workouts, nutrition and testing innovative fitness products that help you reach your fitness goals and take your training to the next level.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.