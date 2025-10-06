Walk fast! Amazon’s slashed the world’s best-selling hiking boot to less than £100

If you require a new pair of hiking shoes to see you through the autumn/winter months, good news – Amazon’s given one of the world’s best-selling hiking boots a massive price cut ahead of its Big Deal Days (kicking off on the 7th-8th October).

The shoe in question is the Merrell Moab Speed 3, which you can now purchase for less than £100. Since Merrell launched the Moab line back in 2007, it became an instant hit, becoming the brand’s best-selling shoe line and selling more than 25 million pairs worldwide.

This rugged hiking shoe is excellent for tackling more technical trails with frequent speed and directional changes – although they’re still great for casual weekend strolls. They’re crafted from breathable pig suede leather/mesh upper, to avoid overheating on those longer, more strenuous hikes.

This particular pair also has a GORE-TEX membrane, so that your feet stay dry during the predictable autumn/winter weather, and a super rebound compound midsole, for extra cushioning and comfort.

If you require more ankle support, then the mid-version of the Moab Speed 3 is also on sale, down to £108.75 from £145 in a couple of different colour variations.