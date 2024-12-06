Get ready to Defy Gravity with Peloton's Wicked-themed workouts

The highly anticipated Wicked: The Movie has finally landed in cinemas, casting its spell over audiences with a story of friendship, courage, and the eternal question of who’s truly good or wicked.

With fans belting out Defying Gravity and Popular in their cars and showers, Peloton is here to give you a chance to sing along – and sweat – with its Wicked-themed classes.

The classes, inspired by the movie's soundtrack, are set to transform your home treadmill or exercise bike workouts into a magical fitness adventure, with instructors donning Wicked-themed costumes to add an extra dose of fun to your session.

This isn’t the first time Peloton introduced Wicked-themed classes. In 2021, there were workout sessions based on the hit Broadway musical.

The new series kicked off with a 30-minute Wicked: The Movie Walk + Run, led by Robin Arzón, which dropped on demand on December 5. That same day, Aditi Shah brought the magic to the mat with a live 30-minute Wicked: The Movie Yoga Flow.

Later that evening, Matty Maggiacomo and Olivia Amato teamed up for a 30-minute Two for One Wicked: The Movie Run, followed by Ash Pryor rowing her way through Oz with a live 30-minute Wicked: The Movie Row.

Cycling fans can join Sam Yo for a live 30-minute Wicked: The Movie Ride, or catch Mila Lazar leading her own version of the Wicked-themed ride.

Peloton has always been about combining great music with challenging, high-energy sessions, and this series takes it to a new level with a dose of Broadway magic.

The Wicked-themed workouts are perfect for fans of the musical and movie alike, giving you the chance to feel part of the magic while pushing yourself to new fitness heights.

No matter if you’re rooting for Elphaba, Glinda, or find yourself somewhere in the middle, Peloton’s Wicked classes prove that fitness has never been quite this enchanting.

Check out all workouts by signing up for Peloton today.