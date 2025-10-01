Garmin’s Birthday sale knocks over £300 off premium AMOLED adventure watch

Garmin has turned 35, and to celebrate the wearable giant has treated us to a special birthday sale (why, thank you Garmin!). It’s rare Garmin offer discounts themselves, usually we have to wait for big sale events from third-party retailers, like Amazon Prime’s Big Deal Days or Black Friday, but when they do, they deliver.

Even some of the newer models have been given the Birthday treatment, like the Fenix 8 and Instinct 3, but one model that’s really caught our attention is the Epix Pro (Gen 2) Sapphire Edition – which currently has over £300 off its £829.99 price tag.

The Epix Pro (Gen 2) stands as a top-tier outdoor adventure watch, boasting a brilliant 1.3-inch AMOLED display safeguarded by sapphire crystal, a tough titanium bezel for added strength, and a full suite of mapping, fitness, and exploration features built to handle any journey.

As we mentioned, it's just one of the great offerings from the sale – which won't last forever by the way, it'll end on 5th October at 11:59PM. If you therefore spot something you like, you'll have to be sharpish.

Below, we've rounded up our favourite buys from the sale. If you'd rather browse the sale yourself though, then head straight on over to the Birthday sale.

Garmin Forerunner 55 (42mm): was £179.99 now £109.99 at Garmin The Garmin Forerunner 55 is a lightweight, no‑nonsense GPS running watch with standout battery life – up to 20 h with GPS, 14 days in smartwatch mode – plus accurate heart‑rate, PacePro pacing, Garmin Coach plans, Body Battery energy tracking, and essential metrics at an affordable price. Perfect for entry‑level to marathon runners! Read more ▼

Garmin Instinct 3: was £389.99 now £399.99 at Garmin The Garmin Instinct 3 AMOLED packs serious adventure features into a slick, lightweight design, and the Neo Tropic colourway turns heads while tackling trails. With solar charging, multi-band GPS and a vibrant AMOLED screen, it’s the affordable alternative to the Fenix 8. Read more ▼

Garmin Fenix 8 (47 mm): was £899.99 now £849.99 at Garmin This beast of an AMOLED smartwatch is more ready for adventures than you are. Ultra-long battery life, offline TOPO maps, route planning and tracking are just some of the features that elevate the Fenix 8 above the rest of the outdoor watch scene. Read more ▼

Garmin Venu 3S : was £399.99 now £349.99 at Garmin The Garmin Venu 3 is a versatile fitness and wellness smartwatch featuring a bright AMOLED display, and advanced health tracking, with up to 10 days of battery life. Read more ▼