Football legend Zlatan Ibrahimović teams up with H&M for a stylish new activewear line

Brace yourselves: Zlatan Ibrahimović, football icon and self-proclaimed lion, is stepping off the pitch and into your gym bag.

Teaming up with H&M Move, Zlatan has co-developed the "Selected by Zlatan" training collection, a sleek lineup of performance-driven workout wear designed for everyone from weekend warriors to aspiring young athletes.

It makes sense for the athlete and the brand to join forces. After all, they are both from Sweden and recognised worldwide.

The collection is every bit as bold as its co-creator. From burgundy and petrol hues to sleek blacks and off-whites, these garments blend Zlatan’s meticulous eye for detail with H&M Move’s commitment to accessible, high-performance sportswear.

Think dynamic fit training tights, engineered mesh tanks with breathability-enhancing perforations, and padded vests made with ThermoMove fabric.

The prices are surprisingly approachable, ranging from £12.99 to £49.99 (approx. $16.55-$63.64/ AU$25.68-AU$98.76). Even better, the collection caters to a broad range of sizes (XS to 3XL) – because movement is for everyone, not just elite athletes.

"Collaborating with the H&M Move team has been an amazing journey," Zlatan shared. "Together, we’ve created a training collection that performs at the highest level while looking and feeling great. I’m proud to share this with my fans and H&M Move’s customers."

With Zlatan’s drive for excellence and H&M Move’s knack for blending functionality and fashion, the "Selected by Zlatan" range is set to dominate gym floors everywhere.

The range is available now at H&M in the UK. US and AU price and availability TBC.