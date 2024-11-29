Five-star Beats earbuds have fallen to a record-low price for Black Friday

Need new headphones for your workouts or runs? These are it!

Bryony Firth-Bernard
By
published
in Deals

The Black Friday deals are coming in hot and if there’s a time to bite the bullet and buy that pair of headphones you’ve been promising yourself for the majority of 2024, it’s now. One contender on your list (if you’re into earbuds) should be the Beats Powerbeat Pro Earbuds, which have fallen to their lowest ever price on Amazon.

They’re some of the best headphones we’ve tested here at T3 for working out and running, thanks to their secure, comfy fit, superb sound, and sweat and water-resistant properties. They received a solid five stars when we reviewed them and at this record-low price, they’re a Black Friday bargain.

was £269.95 now £139 at Amazon

The Powerbeats Pro is a great pair of buds for those who like to stay active. Thanks to their secure hook design they'll stay put even during the toughest of workouts. Save 46% off now!

If you've ever had to stop mid-workout or run because you've felt your headphones slipping, then this is where the Powerbeats Pro excel. Their ear hook design ensures they stay put, even during the most intense sessions, so you can focus your attention on what really matters.

They also offer up to 9 hours of listening time (more than 24 hours with the case). Plus, a 5-minute charge will give you 1.5 hours of playback, for those sessions that you've forgotten to charge them. The dual microphones mean you can also take calls without having to reach for your phone.

