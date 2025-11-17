Ultra rugged AMOLED Garmin Fenix 8 gets a tasty price cut right before Black Friday frenzy kicks off

We've already seen a ton of excellent Garmin sales this Black Friday, but this is the first time I've seen an offer on the Fenix 8, which is, admittedly, the most advanced Garmin watch to date. This offer knocks £60 off the asking price of this beast of a watch – worth considering!

Shop all smartwatch deals at H Samuel (188 models on offer)

If you can't quite stretch your budget to get the Fenix 8, H Samuel also has other Garmin deals on. The Instinct 3 (45mm, AMOLED), one of my favourite outdoor watches from this year, is currently £50 cheaper than RRP, selling for only £339.99.

The Garmin Fenix 8 is the brand's flagship multisport outdoor smartwatch, built to perform both in everyday life and extreme conditions.

Key hardware highlights include a built-in speaker and microphone (so you can take calls or issue voice commands via your watch) and a built-in LED flashlight with variable intensity and strobe mode. For navigation and outdoor use it supports multi-band GNSS, topo maps, climbing/descending stats and dive profiles.

Battery life is very impressive: for the Solar version, Garmin quotes up to 28 days in smartwatch mode under some conditions. Alongside raw spec strength, the Fēnix 8 delivers advanced training support, including strength plans, VO₂ max estimates, race predictions, and dynamic running metrics.

If you’re someone who trains hard, explores outdoors, tracks serious performance metrics, and wants a watch rugged enough to handle it, the Fēnix 8 hits all those boxes. Its blend of smartwatch convenience (voice, calls, music) with hardcore sport/outdoor tools makes it a top-tier option.