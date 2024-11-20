This stunning Garmin watch has hit its lowest-ever price on Amazon

Looking to score a new fitness tracker in the Black Friday sale? Plenty of brilliant Garmin deals and Fitbit bargains have already dropped online, and one that’s pretty unmissable is on this stunning Garmin, the Venu 2, which has just hit its lowest-ever price on Amazon.

The Venu 2 held the top spot in our Garmin guide as the best wearable for fitness tracking, before the release of its equally brilliant successor, the Venu 3 (which is also currently reduced on Amazon right now ). It promises a long battery life, it’s pretty and it has a ton of cool features to assist your training, including muscle maps.

Some of the cool health and fitness features on the Venu 2 include Health Snapshot– which provides a quick insight into your heart rate, SpO2, respiration, stress levels and heart rate variability– there’s Body Battery and it has the new Elevate v4 heart rate sensor. Alongside its 25 sport modes, there are new additions, including a bouldering and climbing mode plus, muscle maps, for those who are keen to learn more about the muscles used during resistance training.

You can also download up to 650 songs from Spotify, Amazon Music or Deezer, there’s Garmin Pay, built-in GPS, it has an 11 day battery life, and smart notifications. A pretty watch with a pretty price tag to match, make sure you grab this deal while you can!