This epic Garmin adventure watch has a massive £470 off for Black Friday

If you're in the market for a top-tier sports watch to level up your fitness training, recovery tracking, and general day-to-day health stats, this might be the deal you’ve been waiting for.

The Garmin Epix Pro (Gen 2) stands out as one of the best adventure wearables out there. It’s rugged, packed full of advanced training tools, and features Garmin’s latest Elevate V5 heart rate sensor, multi-band GPS, and even a built-in flashlight.

Usually, a watch with this much going for it would cost you a small fortune. But right now, outdoor retailer Blacks has slashed the price of the 47mm Sapphire Edition from £870 to just £399 - that’s 54% off and a massive saving of £471. Easily the best price I’ve seen for this model in the UK.

Why this deal is worth your attention

At 50 % off, the Epix Pro (Gen 2) is an absolute steal for anyone who wants “best of Garmin” without paying the full flagship cost. Its highlight is a sharp, vivid AMOLED, always-on display, which is far more vibrant than those typical power-saving transflective screens.

The Pro adds features the base Epix doesn’t, including a new optical heart-rate sensor, and (notably) a built-in LED flashlight, useful in low-light or nighttime use. It supports multi-band GNSS / SatIQ, which dynamically switches among satellite systems to balance accuracy and battery life.

In terms of durability, it boasts Garmin’s usual high standards, with a titanium bezel, sapphire crystal lens, and water resistance to 10 ATM. It also includes full mapping, a full slate of health and sport metrics like VO₂ max, HR variability, training load, sleep, and more.

Battery life remains pretty strong for an AMOLED flagship, too, with Garmin claiming up to 31 days in smartwatch mode (less in always-on or heavy GPS usage) and many hours of full navigation modes.

At half price, you’re essentially getting the ideal Garmin for map-focused athletes - top-tier sensors, amazing display, durable design, and robust software - at a price you probably won't come across again in a while!