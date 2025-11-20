This best-selling fitness tracker is less than £50 for Black Friday sale – and it's selling fast

If you’ve decided to kickstart your health and fitness journey, but are worried you may quickly get led astray, a fitness tracker can help keep you more accountable by giving you little nudges when you’ve been sat down too long, to tracking your workouts.

You probably don’t want to spend hundreds on your first fitness tracker — and you don’t have to. Right now, you can pick up the best-selling Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 for under £50 . It tracks more than 100 workouts, monitors your sleep, and sends call and text notifications straight to your wrist. A serious bargain for a first-time buyer.

Other cool features include fall detection, emergency SOS, quick text replies, plus it has a 5ATM water rating. Sadly, the Fit 3 doesn’t have built-in GPS, instead it uses the GPS from your phone, so you just need to make sure you have your phone with you if you do want to track your walk/runs. Either way, all of this for such a low price makes it the perfect entry-level tracker for anyone looking to build healthier habits without breaking the bank.