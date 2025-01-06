The Circular Ring 2 finally solves the smart ring size problem (and redefines health tracking while it’s at it)

Sizing a smart ring has always been a gamble. Too loose, and you risk losing it; too tight, and it’s unwearable.
Some brands, such as Oura, tried to address this issue by providing sizing stations at retailers such as John Lewis in the UK and Target in the US.
Circular chose a different approach. The company just announced its new wearable at CES 2025, the Circular Ring 2, and alongside it, the Digital Ring Sizing feature.
Digital Ring Sizing is said to banish the sizing problem entirely. Using a smartphone, you can now measure your finger size with precision before you place an order.
This not only significantly shortens the time it usually takes to get a smart ring, which involves ordering a sizing kit, measuring your finger, and then placing an order for the actual smart ring, but is also more environmentally friendly by reducing physical waste.
It’s an elegantly simple solution to a longstanding headache, and it might just be the feature that elevates smart rings from niche tech to mainstream must-haves.
Ring-a-ling
The Circular Ring 2 offers much more than just perfect sizing. The standout feature is the ECG functionality with FDA-cleared AFib detection, offering real-time heart health monitoring.
The Ring 2 comes packed with thoughtful upgrades, including enhanced sensors for ‘unparalleled’ accuracy in tracking vital health metrics. Battery life is also commendable at eight days, eliminating the need for daily charging.
To top it off, it features stylish design options in Gold, Silver, Black, and Rose Gold, ensuring it complements any style while delivering on functionality.
“We’ve reimagined what a smart ring can be – combining advanced health technology with timeless design and unmatched durability,” said Circular’s Co-Founder and CEO Amaury Kosman.
The redesigned Kira AI app mirrors the ring’s luxurious aesthetic with an intuitive interface, making health tracking as stylish as it is functional.
With a $380 (approx. £306/ AU$611) price tag and a planned release in early 2025, the Circular Ring 2 is entering a competitive market.
To succeed, the Circular Ring 2 must surpass its predecessor, the Circular Ring Slim, which underwhelmed last year. With its blend of innovation and elegance, it might just become a leader in the wearable market.
Head over to Circular to find out more.
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.
