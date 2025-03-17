Stop scrolling! This Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra mega deal is worth your time

Is there a new Galaxy Watch Ultra on the way? I'm not sure, but Laptops Direct is clearing out its stock, which is great news for us, as it means you can save £200 on a brand-new rugged smartwatch.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra combines rugged design with advanced features, making it a top choice for those seeking a high-performance smartwatch for everyday use and extreme conditions.

The watch is featured in our best triathlon watch guide thanks to its ability to track multisport events without excessive button pressing. It can do a bunch of other things, too, as expected from a Samsung wearable.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra: was £549 now £349 at Laptops Direct The Samsung rugged wearable is a premium smartwatch featuring a durable titanium design, advanced health monitoring with AI-driven insights, and a vibrant 1.5-inch Super AMOLED display. It offers up to 60 hours of battery life without power-saving mode – a premium choice for Android (and especially Samsung) users!

Why should you buy the Galaxy Wath Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra is a premium smartwatch designed for outdoor enthusiasts and athletes, offering a blend of durability, advanced health tracking, and extended battery life.​

Featuring a robust 47mm titanium case, the watch is built to withstand harsh environments. Its 1.5-inch Super AMOLED display boasts a 480 x 480-pixel resolution, protected by Sapphire Crystal glass to ensure maximum scratch resistance. when you're out and about .

Equipped with the Exynos W1000 processor, 2GB of RAM, and 32GB of internal storage, performance is smooth, and you get ample space for apps and media, too.

The watch offers comprehensive health monitoring, including heart rate tracking, ECG readings, blood oxygen levels, sleep analysis, and body composition metrics. Its multisport tracking capabilities cater to various activities, making it suitable for serious athletes. ​

The 590mAh battery provides up to 60 hours of usage without power-saving mode, ensuring reliability during extended adventures. ​With an IP68 rating and 10ATM water resistance, the Galaxy Watch Ultra is designed to endure challenging conditions, including submersion in water.