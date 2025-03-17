Stop scrolling! This Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra mega deal is worth your time
Save £200 on the rugged multisport watch from the South Korean giant
Is there a new Galaxy Watch Ultra on the way? I'm not sure, but Laptops Direct is clearing out its stock, which is great news for us, as it means you can save £200 on a brand-new rugged smartwatch.
The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra combines rugged design with advanced features, making it a top choice for those seeking a high-performance smartwatch for everyday use and extreme conditions.
The watch is featured in our best triathlon watch guide thanks to its ability to track multisport events without excessive button pressing. It can do a bunch of other things, too, as expected from a Samsung wearable.
The Samsung rugged wearable is a premium smartwatch featuring a durable titanium design, advanced health monitoring with AI-driven insights, and a vibrant 1.5-inch Super AMOLED display. It offers up to 60 hours of battery life without power-saving mode – a premium choice for Android (and especially Samsung) users!
Why should you buy the Galaxy Wath Ultra
The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra is a premium smartwatch designed for outdoor enthusiasts and athletes, offering a blend of durability, advanced health tracking, and extended battery life.
Featuring a robust 47mm titanium case, the watch is built to withstand harsh environments. Its 1.5-inch Super AMOLED display boasts a 480 x 480-pixel resolution, protected by Sapphire Crystal glass to ensure maximum scratch resistance. when you're out and about .
Equipped with the Exynos W1000 processor, 2GB of RAM, and 32GB of internal storage, performance is smooth, and you get ample space for apps and media, too.
The watch offers comprehensive health monitoring, including heart rate tracking, ECG readings, blood oxygen levels, sleep analysis, and body composition metrics. Its multisport tracking capabilities cater to various activities, making it suitable for serious athletes.
The 590mAh battery provides up to 60 hours of usage without power-saving mode, ensuring reliability during extended adventures. With an IP68 rating and 10ATM water resistance, the Galaxy Watch Ultra is designed to endure challenging conditions, including submersion in water.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
SwitchBot upgrades its smart hub with physical controls and Matter compatibility
SwitchBot’s latest smart hub surfaces on CSA
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
iPhone 17 Air could have a major advantage over the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge – its price
Apple could undercut Samsung significantly
By Sam Cross Published
-
REI is having a Patagonia clearout right now – here are 5 things I'd buy
The outdoor retailer currently has over 300 Patagonia items on sale!
By Matt Kollat Published
-
REI is discounting YETI gear right now – here’s what to buy before it sells out
Massive REI sale drops YETI drinkware, coolers, and more
By Matt Kollat Published
-
This massive Garmin Fenix 7 deal at Amazon just made your next adventure cheaper
You can save $220 at Amazon right now!
By Matt Kollat Published
-
10 umbissable outdoor deals in the REI Co-op Cyber Monday sale – end today!
You have a few hours left to shop the best outdoor deals at REI Co-op
By Matt Kollat Published
-
Forget Cyber Monday – I'm buying these limited edition YETI products instead
Today's the last day to shop the YETI Gear Garage sale!
By Matt Kollat Published
-
Traeger’s best pellet grill is $200 off in the Home Depot Black Friday sale
Get 29% off the Traeger Pro Series 34 Pellet Grill in the Black Friday deals
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Boycotting Black Friday? Here are your best options to shop sustainably in 2024
Say no to Black Friday chaos and shop with purpose instead. From eco-friendly brands to mindful alternatives, here’s how to score great finds while staying sustainable this holiday season
By Matt Kollat Published
-
Forget Garmin Fenix – this Black Friday smartwatch offer is a fraction of the price of the big-ticket rival
Why splurge on a Garmin Fenix when you can grab this feature-packed smartwatch for a fraction of the cost?
By Matt Kollat Published