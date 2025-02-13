Secret Amazon sale sees this five-star Garmin watch drop to an all-low price

The Venu 2 currently has 46% off, dropping it to its lowest price ever

Garmin Venu 2
(Image credit: Garmin)
Bryony Firth-Bernard
By
published
in Deals

Just incase you weren’t aware, Amazon has a secret sale on right now, with up to 40% across thousands of items, including TVs, homeware and wearables. Speaking of wearables, one standout deal we spotted was on the Garmin Venu 2, which has been reduced from £329.99 to £190.03— the cheapest it's ever been!

Previously, the Venu 2 topped our Garmin guide as the best fitness tracking wearable, until its equally impressive successor, the Venu 3, was released in 2023. (FYI, this is also currently on sale at H Samuel, albeit it’s not as good a deal as this one.) Despite being four years old, this handsome smartwatch is still well worth your attention, offering a long battery life (up to 11 days) and feature-rich performance.

Garmin Venu 2
SAVE 46% OFF
Garmin Venu 2: was £329.99 now £190.03 at Amazon

Save almost half price off this feature-packed fitness smartwatch, featuring up to 11 days of battery life, preloaded workouts like yoga, strength training, and Pilates, plus storage for your favorite Spotify and Deezer tracks to enjoy offline.

View Deal

The Venu 2 is a well-rounded wearable that blends fitness tracking with everyday usability. For the fitness enthusiast, it offers plenty of exercise-focused features, including 25 built-in sports modes, animated workouts, muscle maps, Garmin coach, and more. While heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, stress and health snapshot will offer a deeper insight into your overall wellbeing.

You’ll also need to reach for your phone less, thanks to smart notifications and Garmin Pay. Plus, you can download songs and playlists from Deezer, Spotify, Amazon Music or YouTube straight to your wrist for phone-free listening.

Bryony Firth-Bernard
Bryony Firth-Bernard
Staff Writer, Active

Bryony’s T3’s official ‘gym-bunny’ and Active Staff Writer, covering all things fitness. In her spare time, you will find her in her natural habitat - the gym - where her style of training is a hybrid of bodybuilding and powerlifting. Bryony loves writing about accessible workouts, nutrition and testing innovative fitness products that help you reach your fitness goals and take your training to the next level.

