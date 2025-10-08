My favourite, 5-star Garmin running watch gets an unexpected discount – and it's not on Amazon

There have been a few decent Garmin deals in the last couple of days, but I haven't seen any that really blew my socks off. The £100 off Fenix 7 offer is acceptable, and you can also save £200 on the Fenix E – not exactly earth-shattering, although hundreds of pounds off any Garmin watch should be considered.

One watch that I always keep an eye out for is the Forerunner 965. It's not only my favourite Garmin watch of recent years, it's also a very multisport watch, in general. That might be the reason why there is little to no deal activity around the wearable; people buy it either way.

Although it has been surpassed by the Forerunner 970, in my eyes, the FR 965 is still the best Forerunner for those who take training seriously. And I found a deal on it! The watch is currently £50 off at Sigma Sports, bringing the price down to a much friendlier sub-£450 category.

Save £50 Garmin Forerunner 965: was £499 now £449 at sigmasports.com Garmin’s premium GPS running watch has a bright AMOLED display, multi-band GNSS, advanced training metrics, and built-in maps. Lightweight yet durable, it’s designed for serious runners and triathletes who demand accurate data and long battery life. Now £50 off at Sigma Sports!

The brand’s flagship running and triathlon watch features a stunning 1.4-inch AMOLED touchscreen in an impressively lightweight case. Weight is kept to the minimum thanks to a titanium bezel and fibre-reinforced polymer case, making it comfortable for long training sessions and races.

It has multi-band GNSS support, ensuring highly accurate GPS tracking even in challenging environments such as dense cities or mountain trails. The Forerunner 965 also comes preloaded with full-colour maps, just like the Fenix series.

Battery life is another strength, with up to 23 days in smartwatch mode and up to 31 hours in GPS mode, meaning fewer charges between big efforts.

On the training front, the watch offers advanced features such as Training Readiness, Training Load Ratio, and wrist-based running dynamics, giving athletes a deeper understanding of recovery and performance. It also integrates with Garmin’s health and wellness ecosystem, tracking heart rate, sleep, stress, and HRV status.