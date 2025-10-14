Missed Prime Day? Fitbit’s best hybrid fitness tracker still has 20% off at Argos

If you missed Amazon Prime Day (don’t worry they did keep it pretty quiet), then you probably missed this top-tier Fitbit deal on the Charge 6, the brand’s best fitness tracker with its most accurate heart rate tech yet.

But we’ve got good news – Argos has swooped in to the rescue with its ‘Big Red Event’, and now you can currently save 20% off the Charge 6, dropping its price down to £111.20 when you pop the code ‘RED20’ in at the checkout.

As we reported during Prime, the Charge 6 has the most accurate heart rate sensor of any Fitbit, as well as being packed with plenty of health tracking metrics, from ECG levels to stress, sleep VO2 max and over 40 workout modes. But, the Charge 6 also has features that you’d find on smartwatches, like Google Wallet, YouTube Music, the ability to receive calls and text notifications, making it a great choice for those looking for a blend between fitness tracker and smartwatch.

Fitbit Charge 6: was £139 now £111.20 at Argos The Charge 6 is a sleek hybrid fitness tracker packed with advanced health insights, 40+ workout modes, built-in GPS, and handy Google integration – including Google Wallet. It’s available in Black, Red, and White, but at this price, it won’t stay in stock for long.

Of course, there's built-in GPS too, for those who like to hit the outdoors when it comes to training.

We don't know how long Argos will be running this sale event, but we do know with the additional 20% that this is the cheapest you can grab the Charge 6 for. Snap it up before it goes!