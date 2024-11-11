John Lewis Black Friday Garmin sale is now on – here are 5 expert-picked wearable deals to check out

If you’re looking for a smartwatch upgrade, now’s the time – the John Lewis Black Friday sale has officially kicked off, and there are fantastic deals on Garmin wearables.
Shop all Garmin watch offers at John Lewis
From rugged outdoor options to high-performance fitness trackers, our top picks bring you some of the best value in tech this season.
For a deeper dive into Garmin’s smartwatch range, check out T3's best Garmin watch guide, and be sure to explore even more savings at our Garmin Black Friday deals hub.
The Garmin Fenix 7 Pro Sapphire Solar is a rugged multisport smartwatch with advanced training tools, extended solar-powered battery, health monitoring, and built-in flashlight. Ideal for outdoor enthusiasts, it can withstand harsh conditions and truly is a premium smartwatch!
The Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2 features an always-on AMOLED display, advanced health tracking (HRV, heart rate, Pulse Ox), built-in sports apps, and a handy LED flashlight. It offers up to 10 days of battery life for active lifestyles. At this price point, it's an absolute steal!
Same as above, but in a larger case size! You get longer battery life and a larger display, too.
Truly a fan favourite, the Instinct 2 is a rugged GPS smartwatch with durable construction, 100m water resistance, and 28-day battery life. It offers multi-sport tracking, advanced health monitoring (heart rate, stress, sleep), and precise navigation via GPS, GLONASS, and Galileo support.
The Garmin Forerunner 265S features a vibrant AMOLED touchscreen, advanced training metrics, wrist-based heart rate monitoring, multiband GPS for precise tracking, and up to 15 days of battery life in smartwatch mode. An amazing multisport watch for those with small wrists!
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.
-
-
Apple Vision Pro 2 still on the cards, could come as soon as next year
The Vision Pro story is set to continue
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
Braun's latest addition to the PowerBlend family is specially designed for those on the go
Rushing around in the mornings? Braun's latest launch will help
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Get charged up: DJI’s powerhouse portable station just got a huge Black Friday discount
Both the Power 500 and Power 1000 DJI see major price drop
By Matt Kollat Published
-
These Cyber Monday home gym deals from Nike Strength are still going!
Missed out on Cyber Monday fitness deals? Fear not; Nike Strength has you covered
By Matt Kollat Published
-
As a runner, I love these sub-$100 running shoe Cyber Monday deals
I've already spent tons of money on running gear, but there is always a little extra left for more running shoes...
By Matt Kollat Published
-
I'm buying these Snoop Dogg-approved Solo Stove deals on Cyber Monday
Get these deals before they go up in smoke
By Matt Kollat Published
-
I found some cool Cyber Monday deals on e-bikes and e-scooters – you'll never guess where!
Have you heard of Wellbots before? They stock a huge selection of electric two-wheelers, many of which are on offer right now
By Matt Kollat Published
-
Cotopaxi Black Friday Sale is now live – check out these expert-recommended outdoor deals!
Get your quirky backpacks, jackets, fleeces, accessories and more from a certified B-Corp brand
By Matt Kollat Published
-
Theragun's Black Friday sale has BIG price cuts but hurry, they won’t last!
It's their biggest this year
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Under Armour’s Black Friday sale has up to 51% off – these are my fave deals
From sweat-wicking sports bras to leggings and training shoes
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published