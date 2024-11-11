John Lewis Black Friday Garmin sale is now on – here are 5 expert-picked wearable deals to check out

If you’re looking for a smartwatch upgrade, now’s the time – the John Lewis Black Friday sale has officially kicked off, and there are fantastic deals on Garmin wearables.

From rugged outdoor options to high-performance fitness trackers, our top picks bring you some of the best value in tech this season.

For a deeper dive into Garmin’s smartwatch range, check out T3's best Garmin watch guide, and be sure to explore even more savings at our Garmin Black Friday deals hub.

Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2 (42mm): was £739 now £559 at John Lewis The Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2 features an always-on AMOLED display, advanced health tracking (HRV, heart rate, Pulse Ox), built-in sports apps, and a handy LED flashlight. It offers up to 10 days of battery life for active lifestyles. At this price point, it's an absolute steal!

Garmin Instinct 2: was £196.08 now £179 at John Lewis Truly a fan favourite, the Instinct 2 is a rugged GPS smartwatch with durable construction, 100m water resistance, and 28-day battery life. It offers multi-sport tracking, advanced health monitoring (heart rate, stress, sleep), and precise navigation via GPS, GLONASS, and Galileo support.