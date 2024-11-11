John Lewis Black Friday Garmin sale is now on – here are 5 expert-picked wearable deals to check out

Garmin Forerunner 965 on wrist
(Image credit: Matt Kollat/T3)
Matt Kollat
If you’re looking for a smartwatch upgrade, now’s the time – the John Lewis Black Friday sale has officially kicked off, and there are fantastic deals on Garmin wearables.

From rugged outdoor options to high-performance fitness trackers, our top picks bring you some of the best value in tech this season.

For a deeper dive into Garmin’s smartwatch range, check out T3's best Garmin watch guide, and be sure to explore even more savings at our Garmin Black Friday deals hub.

Garmin Fenix 7 Pro Sapphire Solar GPS, 47mm
Garmin Fenix 7 Pro Sapphire Solar GPS, 47mm: was £739 now £469.99 at John Lewis

The Garmin Fenix 7 Pro Sapphire Solar is a rugged multisport smartwatch with advanced training tools, extended solar-powered battery, health monitoring, and built-in flashlight. Ideal for outdoor enthusiasts, it can withstand harsh conditions and truly is a premium smartwatch!

Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2 (42mm)
Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2 (42mm): was £739 now £559 at John Lewis

The Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2 features an always-on AMOLED display, advanced health tracking (HRV, heart rate, Pulse Ox), built-in sports apps, and a handy LED flashlight. It offers up to 10 days of battery life for active lifestyles. At this price point, it's an absolute steal!

Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2 (51mm)
Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2 (51mm): was £829 now £649 at John Lewis

Same as above, but in a larger case size! You get longer battery life and a larger display, too.

Garmin Instinct 2
Garmin Instinct 2: was £196.08 now £179 at John Lewis

Truly a fan favourite, the Instinct 2 is a rugged GPS smartwatch with durable construction, 100m water resistance, and 28-day battery life. It offers multi-sport tracking, advanced health monitoring (heart rate, stress, sleep), and precise navigation via GPS, GLONASS, and Galileo support.

Garmin Forerunner 265S
Garmin Forerunner 265S: was £429.99 now £37,999 at John Lewis

The Garmin Forerunner 265S features a vibrant AMOLED touchscreen, advanced training metrics, wrist-based heart rate monitoring, multiband GPS for precise tracking, and up to 15 days of battery life in smartwatch mode. An amazing multisport watch for those with small wrists!

