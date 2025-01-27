H Samuel has a massive Garmin sale with up to 50% off — 3 deals I’d buy

Most January sales will end this week, which means we won’t see the next big savings until Amazon Prime Day and then the summer. But there’s still time to score yourself a great deal on a new fitness tracker as H Samuel is having an awesome Garmin sale with up to 50% off.

As you probably already know, Garmin is widely regarded as one of the best fitness tracker brands on the market, thanks to its accurate metrics, long battery life, rugged designs, and sport-specific features.

Here at T3, we’ve had the luxury of testing multiple Garmins— as you can see in our Garmin guide — so we consider ourselves experts in the world of wearables. If you want to take the plunge and treat yourself to your first Garmin, it’s worth checking out our guide so you can decide which is best suited for you. Otherwise, here are the three I’d consider snapping up in the sale, as well as the other great Garmin deals on offer.

50% off Garmin Epix (Gen 2): was £649.99 now £324.99 at H Samuel The Garmin Epix (Gen 2) combines style and durability, featuring a vibrant 1.3-inch AMOLED display and a robust build. It shines in advanced health and fitness tracking, offering accurate GPS and multiple sports modes. Despite its high-tech features, it still boasts impressive battery life. Save £325 now!

Save £150 Garmin Venu 2S: was £349.99 now £199 at H Samuel Garmin's Venu 2 is a fitness-focused smartwatch loaded with features designed to enhance both your workouts and recovery. With a vibrant AMOLED display, offline music support, and impressive battery life, it’s built to keep up with your active lifestyle. Plus, it even offers workout animations right on your wrist. This all-around smartwatch is now available for under £200 —don’t miss out!