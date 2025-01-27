H Samuel has a massive Garmin sale with up to 50% off — 3 deals I’d buy

Looking to score yourself a new fitness tracker? Step this way

Garmin H Samuel sale
(Image credit: Garmin)
Bryony Firth-Bernard
By
published
in Deals

Most January sales will end this week, which means we won’t see the next big savings until Amazon Prime Day and then the summer. But there’s still time to score yourself a great deal on a new fitness tracker as H Samuel is having an awesome Garmin sale with up to 50% off.

As you probably already know, Garmin is widely regarded as one of the best fitness tracker brands on the market, thanks to its accurate metrics, long battery life, rugged designs, and sport-specific features.

Here at T3, we’ve had the luxury of testing multiple Garmins— as you can see in our Garmin guide— so we consider ourselves experts in the world of wearables. If you want to take the plunge and treat yourself to your first Garmin, it’s worth checking out our guide so you can decide which is best suited for you. Otherwise, here are the three I’d consider snapping up in the sale, as well as the other great Garmin deals on offer.

Garmin Epix (Gen 2)
50% off
Garmin Epix (Gen 2): was £649.99 now £324.99 at H Samuel

The Garmin Epix (Gen 2) combines style and durability, featuring a vibrant 1.3-inch AMOLED display and a robust build. It shines in advanced health and fitness tracking, offering accurate GPS and multiple sports modes. Despite its high-tech features, it still boasts impressive battery life. Save £325 now!

Garmin Venu 2S
Save £150
Garmin Venu 2S: was £349.99 now £199 at H Samuel

Garmin's Venu 2 is a fitness-focused smartwatch loaded with features designed to enhance both your workouts and recovery. With a vibrant AMOLED display, offline music support, and impressive battery life, it’s built to keep up with your active lifestyle. Plus, it even offers workout animations right on your wrist. This all-around smartwatch is now available for under £200 —don’t miss out!

Garmin Instinct 2 Solar
Less than £250
Garmin Instinct 2 Solar: was £299.99 now £229.99 at H Samuel

The Garmin Instinct 2S Solar offers solar charging, providing near unlimited battery life in smartwatch mode with enough sunlight. Its high-resolution monochrome display is protected by a tough, 10ATM-rated case, making it water-resistant up to 100 meters. With GPS, GLONASS, and Galileo for accurate navigation, plus heart rate monitoring, Pulse Ox, and Body Battery energy tracking, this watch has everything you need

Bryony Firth-Bernard
Staff Writer, Active

Bryony’s T3’s official ‘gym-bunny’ and Active Staff Writer, covering all things fitness. In her spare time, you will find her in her natural habitat - the gym - where her style of training is a hybrid of bodybuilding and powerlifting. Bryony loves writing about accessible workouts, nutrition and testing innovative fitness products that help you reach your fitness goals and take your training to the next level.

