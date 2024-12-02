Garmin's top-rated rugged AMOLED smartwatch hits its lowest-ever price in Cyber Monday's final hours

Just when I thought I'd seen it all, along comes a brilliant Garmin offer like this, which proves me wrong. I was idly browsing Amazon and saw the Epix Pro Gen 2 is down to £500, and I thought, 'What an excellent deal!' Of course, being a savvy shopper, I double-checked online if the price really was the best, and saw that the smartwatch is even cheaper at Garmin – much cheaper, in fact!

The Garmin epix PRO Gen 2 is a top-tier smartwatch designed for athletes and adventurers, and with £340 off in Garmin’s Cyber Monday sale, it’s a deal you can’t ignore. Featuring a brilliant AMOLED display, the watch delivers vibrant visuals and crisp clarity, making it easy to read in any environment.

Garmin epix PRO Gen 2 (42mm, White): was £709.99 now £500 at Amazon The 42mm Garmin epix PRO Gen 2 is a premium multisport smartwatch featuring a stunning AMOLED display, advanced training metrics, and multi-band GPS for precise navigation. With up to 10 days of battery life, rugged durability, and built-in LED flashlight, it’s ideal for athletes and adventurers seeking top-tier performance.

Engineered for versatility, it boasts multi-band GPS for pinpoint navigation, ensuring accuracy even in challenging terrains. This makes it ideal for runners, hikers, and outdoor enthusiasts.

The advanced training metrics include VO2 max, performance condition, and recovery insights, helping you optimize every workout. For trail enthusiasts, topo maps and ski maps are included, offering detailed navigation across terrains and slopes.

Built for endurance, the epix PRO Gen 2 offers up to 10 days of battery life in smartwatch mode, keeping you connected and informed during extended adventures. Its rugged design includes a scratch-resistant sapphire crystal lens and water resistance up to 100 meters, ensuring it can withstand the toughest conditions. Unique features like a built-in LED flashlight add convenience, especially in low-light situations.

With this Cyber Monday discount, the Garmin epix PRO Gen 2 combines cutting-edge performance, durability, and elegance at an unbeatable price, making it a must-buy for serious adventurers.