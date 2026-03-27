Garmin’s most affordable Forerunner is now cheaper than ever on Amazon

Garmin is famous for its watches being expensive, but some of its models are quite affordable. These include the entry-level Forerunner 55, which initially sold for £180. Now, you can grab one on Amazon for just £118.50, which is, in fact, the cheapest it's ever been!

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Truth be told, the Forerunner 55 hasn't been selling at its RRP for a while; it usually hovers around the £130-140 price range. That said, it's never been this cheap, even on Black Friday last year, when it sold for around £123.

Save 34% Garmin Forerunner 55: was £179.99 now £118.50 at Amazon Garmin’s Forerunner 55 proves you don’t need to spend big to get serious training tools. With built-in GPS, heart rate tracking and adaptive workouts, this lightweight running watch delivers reliable performance and excellent battery life at a now even better price.

The Garmin Forerunner 55 features a 42mm fibre-reinforced polymer case and weighs just 37g, making it one of the lightest running watches around and comfortable enough for all-day wear.

Up front, you get a 1.04-inch sunlight-visible MIP (memory-in-pixel) display with a 208 x 208 resolution. It’s not flashy like AMOLED, but it’s always-on, highly legible outdoors and far more battery-efficient.

Battery life is a standout at this level, offering up to two weeks in smartwatch mode or around 20 hours with GPS enabled, which is more than enough for most runners and even longer events.

In terms of tracking, the watch includes built-in GPS, GLONASS and Galileo support, along with wrist-based heart rate monitoring. It also has a 5 ATM water rating, so it’s safe for pool swimming.

Feature-wise, you get daily suggested workouts, Garmin Coach plans, PacePro pacing strategies and recovery time estimates. Add in sleep tracking, stress monitoring and Body Battery.