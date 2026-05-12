Garmin's coveted beginner running watch unexpectedly falls to its lowest ever price
The Forerunner 55 is 40% off at Amazon right now
Garmin's been busy trying to shift its Fenix 7 stock, and I've been busy reporting on where a good deal on the flagship watch cropped up in the last few weeks. Let's not forget there are other excellent wearable deals from the company, though, like this Forerunner 55 offer at Amazon.
Shop all Garmin deals at Amazon
The beginner running watch is currently down by £70.99, which is, in fact, the cheapest it's ever been, according to price-tracking apps. This watch sold like hot cakes last year when the price dropped to £122, so I expect the stock to disappear pretty soon this time around.
Garmin’s beginner-friendly running watch still punches well above its weight, offering built-in GPS, two-week battery life, adaptive Garmin Coach plans and useful recovery insights in a lightweight package that’s ideal for first-time runners or anyone after fuss-free fitness tracking at a bargain price.
The Forerunner 55 is Garmin’s entry-level running watch, but it still packs in many of the brand’s most useful training and recovery features.
Designed primarily for beginner and intermediate runners, the watch uses built-in GPS, GLONASS and Galileo satellite support to accurately track pace, distance and routes during outdoor workouts. It also includes Garmin’s Elevate optical heart rate sensor for 24/7 heart rate monitoring directly from the wrist.
The watch features a lightweight 42mm polymer case weighing just 37g, alongside a 1.04-inch Memory-in-Pixel display that remains easy to read outdoors while helping extend battery life. Garmin claims up to two weeks of battery life in smartwatch mode and up to 20 hours in GPS mode, which remains competitive even by modern standards.
Despite its affordable positioning, the Forerunner 55 includes several advanced training tools borrowed from pricier Garmin watches. These include Daily Suggested Workouts, Garmin Coach adaptive training plans, PacePro pacing guidance, recovery time recommendations, race time predictions and track running mode.
Smart features such as phone notifications, safety tracking and Garmin Connect integration round out the package, making the Forerunner 55 one of the most complete beginner running watches Garmin has released.