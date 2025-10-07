Garmin’s affordable and entry-level running watch just got seriously cheap in Prime Day sale

Despite the Garmin Foreunner 55 having a few years behind it, it still remains the best entry-level Garmin for new runners, and it’s currently hit a record-low price in Amazon’s Big Deal Days sale.

It’s been reduced to £115.89, saving you 36% off its original price tag, and you can pick it up in three colourways. While it may not be packed with advanced features, the Forerunner 55 is still a capable running watch that delivers the basics well – think cheap and cheerful.

Save 36% Garmin Forerunner 55 (42mm): was £179.99 now £115.89 at Amazon The Garmin Forerunner 55 is a lightweight, no‑nonsense GPS running watch with standout battery life – up to 20 h with GPS, 14 days in smartwatch mode – plus accurate heart‑rate, PacePro pacing, Garmin Coach plans, Body Battery energy tracking, and essential metrics at an affordable price. Perfect for entry‑level to marathon runners!

It has built-in GPS, up to 14 days of battery life (20 hours in GPS mode), heart rate monitoring, PacePro pacing, and even Garmin Coach to deliver adaptive training plans and daily workout suggestions. You can also control your phone's music via it and have notifications delivered straight to your wrist.

Sadly, it doesn’t come with Garmin Pay and you can’t respond to said messages or calls that come through. The screen is also slightly outdated compared to newer Garmins. However, as a new runner, these aren’t deal breakers and won’t make a big difference to your running anyway.