Latest Garmin watch update brings good news for Forerunner owners

Garmin has rolled out the latest software update, version 20.26, for some of its Forerunner Series watches, bringing new features and improvements aimed at enhancing the user experience across various activities.

The company rolls out support for its running watches and triathlon wearables sporadically and almost always unannounced. The latest version, 20.24, started being introduced to watches a few days ago, and it’s possible it hasn’t arrived on your watch yet.

If it hasn’t landed yet, go to Menu > System > Software Update > Check For Updates. Here’s a look at what this update includes:

The biggest update is the introduction of Garmin Share, a feature that allows you to share your workouts, courses, and waypoints between compatible Garmin devices. Whether you're sharing a new route or workout, this makes transferring data between devices easier than ever.

As Garmin explains , “When you are within 10 feet (3 meters) of another compatible watch or Edge cycling computer, you can share saved locations, courses, and workouts directly without the need for access to your Garmin Connect account.”

The update also now allows users to back up and restore their device settings, providing an extra layer of security and convenience. This feature ensures you won’t lose your personalised settings in case of a reset or device change.

For swimmers, version 20.26 offers improvements to pool swim workouts, adding pace alerts and support for Critical Swim Speed (CSS) metrics. Additionally, the pool swim rest screen and alert tones have been refined, making for a more efficient in-water experience.

Garmin has improved its race time prediction feature, providing more accurate estimates based on your fitness level and recent efforts. This adjustment is designed to offer predictions that better align with your actual performance potential.

The Garmin Run Coach feature is now integrated into the Garmin Connect app, providing easy access to personalised training plans directly from your Forerunner 255. This makes it simpler to follow a structured training program tailored to your goals.

Alongside these new features, several bugs and issues have been addressed, including:

Fixed lock screen vibration during sleep mode.

Resolved text truncation issues on map data fields.

Addressed weather data display errors.

Fixed calendar display bugs.

Corrected pool size selection problems in real-time settings.

Improved alert suppression during breathwork activities.

Various language translation corrections and general UI improvements.

Check your watch to see if you’ve already received the update. If you haven’t got a watch yet but would like to buy one for less money, check out T3’s best cheap Garmin watch deals roundup and our best Garmin buying guide.