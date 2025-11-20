Garmin Fenix 8-level features for 75% less? This Black Friday outdoor watch deal is ridiculous

Garmin's Fenix line is still the most coveted outdoor watch franchise, thanks to its feature-rich approach and premium materials used. However, not everyone can afford nearly £1,000 on a new watch. If you're looking for Fenix-level features at a fraction of the price, check out the Amazfit T-Rex Ultra deal below.

Amazon’s price undercuts not only its stated £248 RRP but also Amazfit’s own £399 list price and even the brand’s Black Friday sale, where it’s currently £299. That makes this a rare situation: a true outdoor-grade GPS watch with offline maps selling for nearly a quarter of what you’d pay for a Garmin Fenix 8.

The hardware instantly sets the tone. The T-Rex Ultra uses a stainless steel bezel, metal buttons and a reinforced polymer frame, giving it a chunky, expedition-ready feel. It meets 10ATM water-resistance, has been tested against extreme temperatures, humidity and salt-spray, and survives drops and shock like a dedicated adventure tool.

The 1.39-inch AMOLED display is bright, crisp and easy to read in direct sunlight, and the huge battery can deliver up to 20 days of typical use or long GPS tracking sessions without anxiety.

Crucially, this is one of the few sub-£250 watches with proper outdoor navigation tools. You get offline maps, route import, dual-band multi-GNSS positioning, and reliable breadcrumb navigation, making it suitable for trail runners, hikers, and fast-packers who often have to jump to far pricier devices.

Add 160+ sport modes, fitness metrics, 24/7 heart-rate and SpO₂ tracking, sleep analysis and automatic training load assessments, and you’ve got a watch that covers far more than the basics.

Compared to the Fenix 8, the T-Rex Ultra delivers a surprisingly large portion of the experience. The Fenix still wins for deep training analytics, premium materials and ultra-advanced ecosystem features, but if your priority is ruggedness, GPS accuracy, mapping and battery life, the Amazfit gets remarkably close for a fraction of the price.