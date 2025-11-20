Garmin Fenix 8-level features for 75% less? This Black Friday outdoor watch deal is ridiculous
Amazfit's T-Rex Ultra is a smidge over £200
Garmin's Fenix line is still the most coveted outdoor watch franchise, thanks to its feature-rich approach and premium materials used. However, not everyone can afford nearly £1,000 on a new watch. If you're looking for Fenix-level features at a fraction of the price, check out the Amazfit T-Rex Ultra deal below.
Check out all Black Friday wearable deals at Amazon
Amazon’s price undercuts not only its stated £248 RRP but also Amazfit’s own £399 list price and even the brand’s Black Friday sale, where it’s currently £299. That makes this a rare situation: a true outdoor-grade GPS watch with offline maps selling for nearly a quarter of what you’d pay for a Garmin Fenix 8.
For pure value, this Black Friday deal is outstanding. A watch offering this level of durability, navigation and endurance at just over £200 is genuinely hard to beat!
The hardware instantly sets the tone. The T-Rex Ultra uses a stainless steel bezel, metal buttons and a reinforced polymer frame, giving it a chunky, expedition-ready feel. It meets 10ATM water-resistance, has been tested against extreme temperatures, humidity and salt-spray, and survives drops and shock like a dedicated adventure tool.
The 1.39-inch AMOLED display is bright, crisp and easy to read in direct sunlight, and the huge battery can deliver up to 20 days of typical use or long GPS tracking sessions without anxiety.
Crucially, this is one of the few sub-£250 watches with proper outdoor navigation tools. You get offline maps, route import, dual-band multi-GNSS positioning, and reliable breadcrumb navigation, making it suitable for trail runners, hikers, and fast-packers who often have to jump to far pricier devices.
Add 160+ sport modes, fitness metrics, 24/7 heart-rate and SpO₂ tracking, sleep analysis and automatic training load assessments, and you’ve got a watch that covers far more than the basics.
Compared to the Fenix 8, the T-Rex Ultra delivers a surprisingly large portion of the experience. The Fenix still wins for deep training analytics, premium materials and ultra-advanced ecosystem features, but if your priority is ruggedness, GPS accuracy, mapping and battery life, the Amazfit gets remarkably close for a fraction of the price.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.