Forget Oura Ring – this is the Black Friday smart ring deal I’ll be buying

Oura Ring is renowned for being the best smart ring brand on the market, thanks to its brilliant health and sleep tracking capabilities (it’s no wonder it sits at the top of our smart ring guide). However, it’s not the smart ring I’ll be buying this Black Friday, as Amazfit’s Helio Ring has been reduced from £269 to £129. Not only is that more than 50% off the RRP, but it’s almost 50% off the current sale price of the Oura Ring Gen 3.
Now, don’t mistake us for recommending the Helio Ring because it’s the ‘cheaper option’, as it currently holds the spot as the ‘best hybrid tracker’ in our smart ring guide. Guaranteed, it’s not as advanced as the Oura Ring (it misses stress tracking and exercise recognition), but it excels in sleep tracking, providing detailed insights into sleep stages, heart rate, and breathing quality.
The Helio Ring excels in sleep tracking, readiness, and recovery, finished with a sleek titanium design. Save over 50% off now!
Another standout feature on the Helio Ring is the readiness score, based on heart rate variability, training load, and sleep. It also separates this into 'physical' and 'mental' recovery, which pretty unique. Fitness enthusiasts will also appreciate 'training load estimation' where, after your workout sessions, the algorithm suggests a certain recovery period to avoid injury. It also tracks steps, estimates calorie expenditure and, like other smart rings, features a BioTracker PPG heart rate sensor, temperature sensor, EDA sensor and 3-axis accelerometer.
At this price, it's well worth considering if you're looking to venture into the world of smart rings, particularly if you're after a deeper insight into your sleep, which is where this ring really does shine. Grab this brilliant Black Friday bargain while you can!
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Bryony’s T3’s official ‘gym-bunny’ and Active Staff Writer, covering all things fitness. In her spare time, you will find her in her natural habitat - the gym - where her style of training is a hybrid of bodybuilding and powerlifting. Bryony loves writing about accessible workouts, nutrition and testing innovative fitness products that help you reach your fitness goals and take your training to the next level.
-
Black Friday Fitbit deals are live – these are the 3 I’d buy as a fitness writer
Grab yourself a bargain in the Black Friday sales
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Amazon has slashed the price of this stunning Fitbit and it’s just too good to miss
You can now snap up the Fitbit Luxe for less than $100!
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Last updated
-
Garmin’s best running watch gets a marathon price cut in early Black Friday deal
Save over $300 on the five-star Forerunner 945
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
The best Black Friday Fitbit deals: healthy savings on top fitness trackers
From the Sense 2 to the Versa 4, you don't want to miss these Fitbit Black Friday deals
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Last updated
-
This five-star Garmin watch is now even cheaper than it was in the Prime Day sale
You can still grab yourself a great deal if you missed Amazon's Big Deal Days
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Best Prime Day Fitbit deals: get fit at affordable prices
Bag yourself one of the best fitness trackers, with these fantastic Prime Day Fitbit deals
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Xiaomi Smart Band 9 review: feature-packed fitness tracking for less
You won't find a better fitness tracker for this price
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
There’s a massive Polar sale with up to 30% off – 3 deals I’d buy right now
Keep track of your training performance with these brilliant Polar offers
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published