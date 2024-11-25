Forget Oura Ring – this is the Black Friday smart ring deal I’ll be buying

Oura Ring is renowned for being the best smart ring brand on the market, thanks to its brilliant health and sleep tracking capabilities (it’s no wonder it sits at the top of our smart ring guide ). However, it’s not the smart ring I’ll be buying this Black Friday, as Amazfit’s Helio Ring has been reduced from £269 to £129. Not only is that more than 50% off the RRP, but it’s almost 50% off the current sale price of the Oura Ring Gen 3.

Now, don’t mistake us for recommending the Helio Ring because it’s the ‘cheaper option’, as it currently holds the spot as the ‘best hybrid tracker’ in our smart ring guide. Guaranteed, it’s not as advanced as the Oura Ring (it misses stress tracking and exercise recognition), but it excels in sleep tracking, providing detailed insights into sleep stages, heart rate, and breathing quality.

Another standout feature on the Helio Ring is the readiness score, based on heart rate variability, training load, and sleep. It also separates this into 'physical' and 'mental' recovery, which pretty unique. Fitness enthusiasts will also appreciate 'training load estimation' where, after your workout sessions, the algorithm suggests a certain recovery period to avoid injury. It also tracks steps, estimates calorie expenditure and, like other smart rings, features a BioTracker PPG heart rate sensor, temperature sensor, EDA sensor and 3-axis accelerometer.

At this price, it's well worth considering if you're looking to venture into the world of smart rings, particularly if you're after a deeper insight into your sleep, which is where this ring really does shine. Grab this brilliant Black Friday bargain while you can!