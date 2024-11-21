Forget Garmin Forerunner– this is the Black Friday running watch deal I'm buying

Garmin’s Forerunner series may be renowned for its top running smartwatches, and rightly so, I’m a big fan. But, it’s not the watch I’ll be buying this Black Friday because I’ve just stumbled across this unmissable deal at Amazfit on their top running watch, the Cheetah Pro, which has just been reduced from £299.99 to £149— a Black Friday bargain at its finest.

My Active Editor (T3's king of wearables) reviewed the Cheetah Pro earlier this year, and awarded it a solid four stars, praising it for its impressive running metrics, multisport mode, and very decent battery life. He also thought it was great value for money, so the fact you can now grab it for a considerably lower price is pretty mind-blowing.

was £299.99 now £149 at amazfit.com Save just over 50% on this superb multisport watch with a stunningly bright AMOLED screen, over 150 workout modes, dual GPS and plenty of running metrics to help you hit that long-awaited PB.

The Cheetah Pro comes with similar training-specific features that you’d find on a Garmin; it estimates your Vo2 max, readiness (based on HRV, stress and sleep), training load and recovery time. It also tracks the basics: steps, heart rate, and calories burned (everything a basic fitness tracker would do). Plus, it comes with dual-band GPS, over 150 workout modes and tracks a number of running metrics (from cadence to stride, vertical speed, running power and more).

It's a full package even at its original RRP, so the fact you can snap it for just over 50% off is pretty good going. Grab this amazing Black Friday offer while you can!