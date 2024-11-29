Black Friday bargain: the Oura Ring has hit its lowest-ever price

We weren’t expecting to see massive discounts on the Oura Ring Gen 4, as it was only released in October, which meant our attention has turned to the Gen 3 instead. And, rightly so. Today it’s hit its lowest price ever in Amazon’s Black Friday sale, in the UK and US, where you can save £100/$100 off its Heritage and Horizon models in gold and rose gold.
Despite a newer ring now on the block, the Oura Ring Gen 3 is still a top-tier smart ring. It received a solid five-star rating from us here at T3, thanks to its sleek design, accurate sleep tracking and activity monitoring, making it a comprehensive health companion.
UK Oura Ring Gen 3 deals
Save £100 off the Oura Ring Gen 3 Horizon model in both gold and rose gold at Amazon now, the cheapest it's ever been!
Don't fancy the gold? Amazon has also knocked £100 off the rose gold too. Snap up this fantastic offer while you can.
Oura Ring Gen 3 US deals
Save $100 off the Oura Ring Gen 3 Heritage model in gold at Amazon now, the lowest price it's we've ever seen it!
Grab the Horizon model of the Oura Ring Gen 3 in either rose gold or gold at Amazon today to save $100 off.
Out of all the smart rings available right now, Oura definitely offers the most well-rounded functionality. It can track your sleep, heart rate, body temperature, and even blood oxygen levels, readiness score and more. Plus, and the fact that you can wear it twenty-four-seven allows it the chance to capture more accurate data.
Those looking for a stylish and discreet wearable for deeper insights into your health, the Oura Ring Gen 3 is worth it. Grab it at this fantastic price while you can.
Bryony's T3's official 'gym-bunny' and Active Staff Writer, covering all things fitness.
