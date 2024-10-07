Best Prime Day Garmin deals: big savings on Forerunner’s, Fenix and more

If you’re looking for the best Prime Day Garmin deals, then you’ve come to the right place! After all, there’s no better time to treat yourself to a new fitness tracker, or smartwatch, than when there’s a good saving to be had, and Amazon's Big Deal Days is that time.

A Garmin smartwatch is the perfect companion for your training and outdoor adventures, as they can measure important health metrics— like calories burned and heart rate— and track your workouts and outdoor activities.

Below, we’ve rounded up the best Prime Day Garmin deals that are currently on offer, from the rugged adventure Fenix 7 to the affordable Forerunner 55. Remember, Amazon Prime Day is only two days, so make the most of these deals while you can!

Best Prime Day Garmin deals

Garmin Forerunner 55: Was £159.99, now £133.55 at Amazon

The Forerunner 55 is an ideal entry-level running watch for inexperienced athletes. lt has all the features (and more) beginners need to get better at running, including built-in GPS and an optical heart rate sensor. It also offers daily workout suggestions and has an impressive two-week battery life.

Garmin Fenix 7: was £499.99, now £409.22 at Amazon

The Fenix 7 is a capable multisport watch for the outdoor adventurer or sport enthusiast looking to add some style to their wrist. It has s of several sport and outdoor modes, as well as music apps, smart notifications, and Garmin Pay. Oh, and a whopping 22-day battery life.

Garmin Fenix 7X Solar: was £619.99, now £485

The Garmin Fenix 7X is a king-sized sports watch, equipped for the outdoors and running. Packed with tons of advanced health and training features and a massive 37-day battery life, thanks to its solar-powered face, it's one of the best multisport watches out there.

Garmin Venu 2: was £329.99, now £272.09 at Amazon

Garmin's most competent fitness smartwatch, the Venu 2 is the perfect companion for those who live a healthy lifestyle, packed with 25 built-in indoor and GPS sports apps, preloaded workouts and more. Better still, the Venu 2 even has storage for offline music listening.