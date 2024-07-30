Amazon reduces this five-star multisport Garmin watch to its lowest price ever

If you missed snapping up a cheap Garmin watch in the Amazon Prime Day sale, you may have thought you’d have to wait till Black Friday for the next lineup of great deals. Wrong. The Garmin Forerunner 255 Music is one of our favourite multisport watches and it’s just been reduced to its lowest-ever price on Amazon.

Despite the Forerunner 255 Music being a few years older than the Forerunner 265 , Forerunner 955 , and 965 , it’s a great mid-range watch and is arguably one of the best value for money in the Forerunner family. It comes with many of the same features as these smartwatches, including triathlon mode, heart rate variability, WiFi connectivity, Body Battery and more.

Garmin Forerunner 255 Music (whitestone): was £329.99, now £264.28 The Garmin Forerunner 255 offers impressive functionality, making it a fantastic budget-friendly triathlon watch. Currently at its lowest-ever price on Amazon, it's perfect for those who want pro workout features without compromise.

As well as the features listed above, this multisport watch comes equipped with your expected Garmin health features, such as heart rate tracking, sleep tracking, stress tracking, VO2 max estimations, training status reports, smart notifications, weather reports, blood oxygen measurements, and a quadrillion sports modes. This list could go on forever, but if you fancy a deeper dive into it, check out our five-star review of the Forerunner 255S Music, which is exactly the same, it just has a smaller watch face.

Unlike its predecessors, the 255 Music doesn't come with Training Readiness, an AMOLED display screen and it’s not touchscreen. For these features you will have to splash some extra cash, however, if they're not deal breakers, then it's a fantastic value sports watch that has more than enough to see you through your training.