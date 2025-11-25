Amazon knocks three best-selling Fitbits to their cheapest ever prices for Black Friday

Amazon’s Black Friday sale started last Thursday, and the online retailer has been serving up some pretty fantastic deals, particularly on Fitbits. If you were in the market for a new fitness tracker, then it’s your lucky day, as three of Fibit’s most popular trackers have been slashed to their cheapest prices yet (yep, even cheaper than last Black Friday), and two of them will cost you less than £100.

The Fibit’s on offer include the Charge 6 – Fitbit’s hybrid tracker, offering a good balance of health and fitness metrics and smartwatch features – which has been reduced to £98; the Inspire 3 – Fitbit’s smallest and most beginner-friendly tracker – which is £58.99; and the Versa 4 – which packs a well-rounded set of features into a slim, lightweight package – which you can now pick up for just £125.

Fitbit Charge 6: was £139 now £98 at Amazon The Charge 6 is a superb little health and fitness tracker, with advanced health metrics, over 40 workouts and built-in GPS. It also has Google apps, including Maps, YouTube Music and Google Wallet. Save 30% off at Amazon for Black Friday.

Fitbit Inspire 3: was £84.99 now £58.99 at Amazon Take control of your health and wellbeing with Fitbit's lightest fitness tracker. Stay on top of your sleep and stress levels, track your heart rate and pick from 20 workouts to log and keep on top of your progress. Now at its cheapest price ever.

Fitbit Versa 4: was £179 now £125 at Amazon A slim and stylish smartwatch that tracks all your essentials – including steps, heart rate, sleep, workouts and more. Built-in GPS and six-day battery life make it a great everyday tracker, especially at this price.

Basically, no matter what your budget is, there’s something to suit everyone, as each of these Fitbit’s are brilliant in their own right. The Charge 6 is ideal for those who want to dial in on their health and fitness – as it’s equipped with Fitbit’s most accurate heart rate sensor – but still fancy a few smartwatch features, like contactless payment and smart notifications.

The Inspire 3 is ideal if you’re purchasing your first fitness tracker, but don’t want to spend too much cash. Despite being the cheapest (and smallest) of the bunch, it still offers a suite of health and wellness features, from sleep to stress; is waterproof up to 50 metres and has a battery life that lasts around 10 days.

For those after a fitness tracker that feels more like a smartwatch, the Versa 4 is probably your best bet. As well as a bright AMOLED display and built-in GPS, it has more than 40 exercise modes, and it supports Google Maps and Wallet. Its battery life is slightly less than the other two, coming in at six days, but that’s still better than other smartwatches on the market.