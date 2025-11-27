Fitness Superstore is having an up to £1,000 off Black Friday blowout – here are my favourite folding treadmill deals for small spaces

There are only three things certain in life: death, taxes, and the fact that the good people of the UK prefer folding treadmills over full-sized running machines. I suppose it’s down to the tiny homes we live in, which naturally rules out monster home-gym equipment.

To be transparent, I'm one of them. Even though I have plenty of rooms in my house to store fitness equipment, they aren't big enough for large models. This is why I was delighted to see that Fitness Superstore has a bunch of compact treadmills on offer for Black Friday.

The retailer is one of the most prominent in the UK and sells treadmills from a number of big-ticket brands, including NordicTrack, Horizon Fitness, and Bowflex, among others. Fitness Superstore currently lists 53 folding treadmills in its Black Friday sale, more than enough to choose from, even for picky runners.

Fitness Superstore’s Black Friday 2025 Price Promise means you can shop without worrying about missing a better deal later in the sale. If you buy something between 13 November and 2 December and the price drops afterwards, the retailer will refund the difference.

And it's not one of those phoney 'get-the-difference-in-a-voucher' type of affairs; the retailer will refund the additional money you spent on your new gear. Heard enough? I'll list some highlights from the folding treadmill sale.

Please note: our system pulls the RRP for each treadmill below. However, some of them have been selling for less than that recently, as shown on Fitness Superstore's website. Click or tap on the deals to see how much you save.

Save £250 Volta VT10 Folding Treadmill: was £699 now £449 at fitness-superstore.co.uk Read more Read less ▼ The Volta VT10 is a lightweight folding treadmill with a 1.5 HP motor, 12 km/h top speed, 15 levels of incline and 15 programmes. Compact proportions make it easy to slot into smaller homes.

Save £350 ProForm Carbon TL Folding Treadmill: was £999 now £649 at fitness-superstore.co.uk Read more Read less ▼ The Carbon TL offers dependable day-to-day performance in a streamlined folding frame. It delivers smooth operation, simple controls and quick storage, making it a practical choice for anyone tight on space.

Save £800 Bowflex BXT8Ji Folding Treadmill: was £1,799 now £999 at fitness-superstore.co.uk Read more Read less ▼ The BXT8Ji combines a generous 51 × 152 cm running deck with a folding mechanism, 20 km/h top speed and 15% incline. It delivers full-treadmill performance while still packing away when space matters.

Buying folding treadmills on Black Friday: what to look out for

Buying a folding treadmill on Black Friday can be a smart move, but it’s worth knowing what separates a good deal from a regret purchase.

Start with the basics: motor power, running deck size and top speed. A stronger motor delivers smoother performance, especially if you plan to run rather than just walk, while a wider, longer deck gives you more confidence at higher speeds.

Some treadmills fold manually, others use assisted lift systems that make storage much easier, especially in smaller UK homes. Check the footprint both folded and unfolded to make sure it genuinely fits your space.

Black Friday listings often emphasise “max incline” and “number of programmes”, but the more practical metric is overall stability. Heavier treadmills tend to feel more secure, even if they take up slightly more room.

Also pay attention to warranty length, after-sales support and delivery setup. Some retailers offer room-of-choice delivery or assembly, which can save serious hassle. Watch out for price promises: if a retailer refunds the difference if the price drops again, you can buy early in the sale without worrying you mistimed it.