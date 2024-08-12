Zoom back to school with Segway's jaw-dropping e-scooter deals – up to 61% off!

As summer draws to a close and students of all ages prepare to hit the books again, Segway is here to ensure they glide back to school in style and with some serious savings.

Segway is offering unbeatable discounts on some of its best electric scooters and go-karts from August 8 to August 20, making the return to school not just smooth but thrilling.

Whether you're an elementary student looking to cruise around the neighborhood or a college student who needs a reliable ride across campus, there's a deal here that you won't want to miss. Don’t miss out on these limited-time offers to kick-start your back-to-school journey with style and savings.

Ninebot eKickScooter ZING C8

Was $249.99, now just $129.99! That's 48% off the original price. Perfect for younger riders who want to zip around with ease and safety.

Ninebot KickScooter D28

Originally $769.99, now slashed to $299.99, offering a massive 61% discount. An ideal choice for those who crave style and substance.

Ninebot KickScooter MAX G30LP

Down from $799.99 to $599.99 a 25% saving on this long-range, powerful scooter.

Ninebot eKickScooter F25

Get this scooter for just $299.99, a 47% discount. Plus, use the code EXTRA20 at checkout to shave an additional $20 off!

Segway GoKart Pro 2

Priced at $2,299, this high-performance go-kart comes with a Buy One, Get One FREE offer on the Kids’ Ninebot eKickScooter ZING C8. Fun for the whole family!

Ninebot eKickScooter MAX G2

Now $999.99, reduced by 29%. This scooter offers the ultimate in range and reliability.

Ninebot eKickScooter F2 Pro

Save 12% and pick it up for $699.99. A great option for those who need something robust and reliable.

Ninebot eKickScooter E2 Pro

Priced at $499.99, with a 17% discount, this scooter is a great balance of performance and affordability.