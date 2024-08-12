Zoom back to school with Segway's jaw-dropping e-scooter deals – up to 61% off!

As summer draws to a close and students of all ages prepare to hit the books again, Segway is here to ensure they glide back to school in style and with some serious savings.
Segway is offering unbeatable discounts on some of its best electric scooters and go-karts from August 8 to August 20, making the return to school not just smooth but thrilling.
Whether you're an elementary student looking to cruise around the neighborhood or a college student who needs a reliable ride across campus, there's a deal here that you won't want to miss. Don’t miss out on these limited-time offers to kick-start your back-to-school journey with style and savings.
Ninebot eKickScooter ZING C8
Was $249.99, now just $129.99! That's 48% off the original price. Perfect for younger riders who want to zip around with ease and safety.
Ninebot KickScooter D28
Originally $769.99, now slashed to $299.99, offering a massive 61% discount. An ideal choice for those who crave style and substance.
Ninebot KickScooter MAX G30LP
Down from $799.99 to $599.99 a 25% saving on this long-range, powerful scooter.
Ninebot eKickScooter F25
Get this scooter for just $299.99, a 47% discount. Plus, use the code EXTRA20 at checkout to shave an additional $20 off!
Segway GoKart Pro 2
Priced at $2,299, this high-performance go-kart comes with a Buy One, Get One FREE offer on the Kids’ Ninebot eKickScooter ZING C8. Fun for the whole family!
Ninebot eKickScooter MAX G2
Now $999.99, reduced by 29%. This scooter offers the ultimate in range and reliability.
Ninebot eKickScooter F2 Pro
Save 12% and pick it up for $699.99. A great option for those who need something robust and reliable.
Ninebot eKickScooter E2 Pro
Priced at $499.99, with a 17% discount, this scooter is a great balance of performance and affordability.
Segway SuperScooter GT2
At $2,599.99, save 13% on this top-of-the-line model, plus snag a FREE Ninebot eKickScooter ZING C8 with your purchase.
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.