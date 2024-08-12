Zoom back to school with Segway's jaw-dropping e-scooter deals – up to 61% off!

Zoom into the new school year with Segway – where incredible savings meet incredible rides

Ninebot eKickScooter MAX G2 in use with deal overlay
(Image credit: Segway Ninebot)
Matt Kollat
By
published
in Deals

As summer draws to a close and students of all ages prepare to hit the books again, Segway is here to ensure they glide back to school in style and with some serious savings.

Segway is offering unbeatable discounts on some of its best electric scooters and go-karts from August 8 to August 20, making the return to school not just smooth but thrilling.

Whether you're an elementary student looking to cruise around the neighborhood or a college student who needs a reliable ride across campus, there's a deal here that you won't want to miss. Don’t miss out on these limited-time offers to kick-start your back-to-school journey with style and savings.

Ninebot eKickScooter ZING C8

Ninebot eKickScooter ZING C8
Was $249.99, now just $129.99! That's 48% off the original price. Perfect for younger riders who want to zip around with ease and safety.

View Deal
Ninebot KickScooter D28

Ninebot KickScooter D28
Originally $769.99, now slashed to $299.99, offering a massive 61% discount. An ideal choice for those who crave style and substance.

View Deal
Ninebot KickScooter MAX G30LP

Ninebot KickScooter MAX G30LP
Down from $799.99 to $599.99 a 25% saving on this long-range, powerful scooter.

View Deal
Ninebot eKickScooter F25

Ninebot eKickScooter F25
Get this scooter for just $299.99, a 47% discount. Plus, use the code EXTRA20 at checkout to shave an additional $20 off!

View Deal
Segway GoKart Pro 2

Segway GoKart Pro 2
Priced at $2,299, this high-performance go-kart comes with a Buy One, Get One FREE offer on the Kids’ Ninebot eKickScooter ZING C8. Fun for the whole family!

View Deal
Ninebot eKickScooter MAX G2

Ninebot eKickScooter MAX G2
Now $999.99, reduced by 29%. This scooter offers the ultimate in range and reliability.

View Deal
Ninebot eKickScooter F2 Pro

Ninebot eKickScooter F2 Pro
Save 12% and pick it up for $699.99. A great option for those who need something robust and reliable.

View Deal
Ninebot eKickScooter E2 Pro

Ninebot eKickScooter E2 Pro
Priced at $499.99, with a 17% discount, this scooter is a great balance of performance and affordability.

View Deal
Segway SuperScooter GT2

Segway SuperScooter GT2
At $2,599.99, save 13% on this top-of-the-line model, plus snag a FREE Ninebot eKickScooter ZING C8 with your purchase.

View Deal
Matt Kollat
