Chris Hemsworth's Centr app launches world’s first HYROX-certified digital training programs
Want to train for a HYROX? Look no further
Chris Hemsworth’s Centr brand has been busy. Last year it announced it was the official equipment supplier for HYROX, and now it’s introducing the world’s first HYROX-certified digital training programs to its platform to help competitors get ready for race day.
Just in case you’ve been living under a rock lately, HYROX is the functional fitness race that’s been taking the world by storm. It consists of eight kilometres of running interspersed with eight functional fitness stations.
To help beginners all the way through to seasoned athletes get race day ready, Centr has introduced two 12-week, expert-backed programs. Not only do both programs include proven training methods from the HYROX Training Academy, but also former HYROX World Champs.
The first program ‘HYROX Starter’ is aimed at those with fitness experience, but who have never taken part in a HYROX and are looking to take part in the ‘Open’ race category. Then there’s the ‘HYROX Accelerator’ program, aimed at those with previous HYROX experience, and who are looking to compete in either the ‘Open’ or ‘Pro’ races.
"As the Official Equipment Provider to HYROX, launching our HYROX Training Programs gives athletes a direct way to pair their equipment with expert-backed training in the Centr app, and it’s just the beginning—more results-driven programs are coming throughout 2025," said Centr CEO Andrew Sugerman.
It’s not the only new expert-led training program to join the app. Launching alongside the new HYROX programs is also a new strength and mobility program led by strength expert Korey Rowe. Then, later in the year, it will expand its strength and mobility offerings further with it’s new ‘Unbreakable’ training program, which is designed to build total-body strength, support longevity, and increase range of motion. Another area growing in popularity in the fitness-sphere.
Both the HYROX and Korey's Strength in Motion program are now available on the Centr app. To kickstart your fitness journey, or learn more about them, visit the Centr website.
Bryony’s T3’s official ‘gym-bunny’ and Active Staff Writer, covering all things fitness. She recently completed her Level 3 PT qualification with the PFCA to bring a deeper understanding of training techniques, fitness trends, and wellness advice to her writing. In her spare time, you will find her in her natural habitat - the gym - where her style of training is a hybrid of bodybuilding and powerlifting. Bryony loves writing about accessible workouts, nutrition and testing innovative fitness products that help you reach your fitness goals and take your training to the next level.
-
