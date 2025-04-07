Jetboil's Genesis Basecamp System is all my camping stove dreams rolled into one

Jetboil just dropped what might be the smartest stove system in the wild: the Genesis Basecamp System Isobutane.

It’s compact. It’s powerful. And yes, it folds up like some sort of Transformer, ready to spring into action the moment your campfire cooking dreams demand more than a single sad burner and a hope for even heat.

Already a hit with outdoor gearheads in the US, the Genesis Basecamp System has now officially landed in the UK, Europe, and South Africa – this time fully compatible with standard isobutane fuel canisters.

That makes it way easier to pack, prep and cook up proper meals on your next car camping trip, hiking weekend, or group backpacking adventure.

It's a two-burner foldable stove designed for real cooking – not just boiling water for another freeze-dried pouch of disappointment.

It packs down neatly with a 5L FluxPot, a 10” non-stick ceramic fry pan, windscreen, regulator, stabilizer, and carry bag, all weighing just 4.1kg.

(Image credit: Jetboil)

Boil time? A snappy 3 minutes and 15 seconds per litre – ideal for everything from morning brews to full-blown fry-ups.

"The Jetboil Genesis represents the next evolution in the Jetboil lineup for our international customers," says Nicole Walbran, Jetboil’s International Sales Manager.

“We are thrilled to now offer the Genesis System in an Isobutane version, providing our eagerly awaiting global consumers with the ultimate all-in-one backcountry cooking system."

Frankly, this is the kind of setup you’ll want to show off at basecamp. It’s modular, it’s clever, and it’s properly capable – a rare combo when most camp stoves top out at heating beans unevenly.

The Jetboil Genesis Basecamp System Isobutane is available now via Jetboil distributors across the UK, Europe, and South Africa for a recommended price of £399.99. It's not only available at Jetboil US, but it's on offer, too, selling for only $299.99 at the moment. You can find out more at JetBoil UK.