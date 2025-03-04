Helinox just upgraded its cult-favourite camp chair – and yes, you'll notice the difference
The best-selling Chair One just got a glow-up, and it's more comfortable, more stable, and just a little bit greener
Helinox, the brand that practically invented the lightweight, packable furniture game, has just unveiled the Chair One (re) – a redesigned take on the cult-favourite camping chair that promises more comfort, more durability, and an eco-conscious twist.
The original Chair One debuted back in 2012, revolutionising portable seating by borrowing from tent architecture to create a sturdy yet collapsible frame.
Since then, the brand has expanded its portfolio, and its products include different-sized chairs (e.g. Helinox Chair Zero), tables and even outdoor game accessories.
Now, the Chair One (re) evolves that design with (re)Tension Technology – a fancy way of saying there’s a second tension line in the frame, spreading weight more evenly for added stability and support.
It’s also got an improved seat height, making it easier to get in and out of after a long day of hiking, festival-hopping, or just lounging in the backyard.
And in a nice sustainability flex, Helinox has figured out how to repurpose aluminium shavings from the manufacturing process.
These bits, usually discarded, are now transformed into alloy discs and blended with fresh aluminium to create the chair’s frame.
It’s a small but meaningful step toward reducing waste while keeping things ultra-durable.
If you need even more support, there’s also the Chair One High-Back (re), which adds extra upper back and shoulder support for those who like to recline in style.
Both chairs feature high-performance bluesign-certified recycled polyester, shock-corded poles for quick assembly, and reinforced moulded corners for extra durability.
The Chair One (re) retails for $119.95/ £109.95 (approx. AU$192.80) and is available in eight colours, while the Chair One High-Back (re) comes in at $149.95/ £135.95 (approx. AU$241) with seven colourways to choose from.
If you’re a loyalist to the OG Chair One, don’t worry – it’s still sticking around at $99.95.
Both new models are available now on Helinox US, Helinox UK and at specialty retailers. Time to upgrade your campfire throne?
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.
