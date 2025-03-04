Helinox just upgraded its cult-favourite camp chair – and yes, you'll notice the difference

Helinox, the brand that practically invented the lightweight, packable furniture game, has just unveiled the Chair One (re) – a redesigned take on the cult-favourite camping chair that promises more comfort, more durability, and an eco-conscious twist.

The original Chair One debuted back in 2012, revolutionising portable seating by borrowing from tent architecture to create a sturdy yet collapsible frame.

Since then, the brand has expanded its portfolio, and its products include different-sized chairs (e.g. Helinox Chair Zero), tables and even outdoor game accessories.

Now, the Chair One (re) evolves that design with (re)Tension Technology – a fancy way of saying there’s a second tension line in the frame, spreading weight more evenly for added stability and support.

It’s also got an improved seat height, making it easier to get in and out of after a long day of hiking, festival-hopping, or just lounging in the backyard.

And in a nice sustainability flex, Helinox has figured out how to repurpose aluminium shavings from the manufacturing process.

These bits, usually discarded, are now transformed into alloy discs and blended with fresh aluminium to create the chair’s frame.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It’s a small but meaningful step toward reducing waste while keeping things ultra-durable.

(Image credit: Helinox)

If you need even more support, there’s also the Chair One High-Back (re), which adds extra upper back and shoulder support for those who like to recline in style.

Both chairs feature high-performance bluesign-certified recycled polyester, shock-corded poles for quick assembly, and reinforced moulded corners for extra durability.

The Chair One (re) retails for $119.95/ £109.95 (approx. AU$192.80) and is available in eight colours, while the Chair One High-Back (re) comes in at $149.95/ £135.95 (approx. AU$241) with seven colourways to choose from.

If you’re a loyalist to the OG Chair One, don’t worry – it’s still sticking around at $99.95.

Both new models are available now on Helinox US, Helinox UK and at specialty retailers. Time to upgrade your campfire throne?