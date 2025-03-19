GoOutdoors slashes up to 70% on tents and outdoor gear ahead of camping season

Grab yourself a bargain while you can!

GO Outdoors camping gear sale
(Image credit: GO Outdoors)
Bryony Firth-Bernard's avatar
By
published
in Deals

Camping season is almost on our doorstep, and if you’re still in need of a new tent to see you through the spring/summer then you’re in luck, as GO Outdoors has up to 70% off some of its best models.

Shop the GO Outdoors sale

Whether you’re in need of a large tent for the family, an easy pop-up for a festival, or a lightweight tent for a thru hike, GO Outdoors has a variety of models to choose from. Plus, it’s not just tents you can save on, but a ton of camping gear too, from waterproof coats to hiking boots, sleeping bags and more, so you can gear up for the great outdoors.

To access the best deals in GO Outdoors' sale you have to become a member. However, it only costs £5 for a year to become a member, and buying anything will get you more money off, so it really is a no-brainer.

Below, we’ve rounded up some of our favourite deals from the sale, which will be running from 18th March- 10th April. However, there are waaay more than what we've selected, so make sure you head over to the GO Outdoors website to check out its full lineup of offerings.

Berghaus Air 600 Nightfall Tent
Berghaus Air 600 Nightfall Tent: was £1,200 now £499 at Go Outdoors

The Berghaus Air 600 Nightfall is a luxury six-person tent with premium fabrics and a quick air inflation system for easy setup. Its angled beam structure provides more living space for furniture, storage, or relaxation.

View Deal
Eurohike Rydal 400 Air Tent
Eurohike Rydal 400 Air Tent: was £650 now £199 at Go Outdoors

This four-person tent is a practical choice for camping with a small group. Featuring quick-release valves for easy setup and takedown, it saves you time and effort. The spacious interior and ample storage options ensure comfort, while the fully waterproof flysheet and sewn-in groundsheet protect you from the elements.

View Deal
HI-GEAR Divine Single Sleeping Bag
HI-GEAR Divine Single Sleeping Bag: was £60 now £12.97 at Go Outdoors

Stay snug and cosy with this synthetic hollow fibre-fill sleeping bag from HI-GEAR. As a 2-3 season sleeping bag, it's ideal for milder temperatures, so perfect if you're heading out in spring, fall, and cool summer nights. It also comes equipped with a compression bag.

View Deal
Osprey Women's Tempest 30L Daysack
Osprey Women's Tempest 30L Daysack: was £160 now £108.97 at Go Outdoors

This backpack is ideal for daytime adventures. Equipped with plenty of pockets for storing your belongings, external hydration access and a trekking pole attachment, it'll ensure you're rearing and ready for your outdoor adventure.

View Deal
HI-GEAR Cob 450 Lumen Camp Lantern
HI-GEAR Cob 450 Lumen Camp Lantern: was £32 now £16 at Go Outdoors

With a handy carry handle, this lantern isn't just ideal for hanging from the top of your tent, but for also use in the garage or shed. It has a brightness of 450 lumens, which delivers a decent amount of brightness for tasks like cooking, reading or walking round the campsite.

View Deal
Bryony Firth-Bernard
Bryony Firth-Bernard
Staff Writer, Active

Bryony’s T3’s official ‘gym-bunny’ and Active Staff Writer, covering all things fitness. She recently completed her Level 3 PT qualification with the PFCA to bring a deeper understanding of training techniques, fitness trends, and wellness advice to her writing. In her spare time, you will find her in her natural habitat - the gym - where her style of training is a hybrid of bodybuilding and powerlifting. Bryony loves writing about accessible workouts, nutrition and testing innovative fitness products that help you reach your fitness goals and take your training to the next level.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸