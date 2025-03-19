GoOutdoors slashes up to 70% on tents and outdoor gear ahead of camping season
Grab yourself a bargain while you can!
Camping season is almost on our doorstep, and if you’re still in need of a new tent to see you through the spring/summer then you’re in luck, as GO Outdoors has up to 70% off some of its best models.
Whether you’re in need of a large tent for the family, an easy pop-up for a festival, or a lightweight tent for a thru hike, GO Outdoors has a variety of models to choose from. Plus, it’s not just tents you can save on, but a ton of camping gear too, from waterproof coats to hiking boots, sleeping bags and more, so you can gear up for the great outdoors.
To access the best deals in GO Outdoors' sale you have to become a member. However, it only costs £5 for a year to become a member, and buying anything will get you more money off, so it really is a no-brainer.
Below, we’ve rounded up some of our favourite deals from the sale, which will be running from 18th March- 10th April. However, there are waaay more than what we've selected, so make sure you head over to the GO Outdoors website to check out its full lineup of offerings.
The Berghaus Air 600 Nightfall is a luxury six-person tent with premium fabrics and a quick air inflation system for easy setup. Its angled beam structure provides more living space for furniture, storage, or relaxation.
This four-person tent is a practical choice for camping with a small group. Featuring quick-release valves for easy setup and takedown, it saves you time and effort. The spacious interior and ample storage options ensure comfort, while the fully waterproof flysheet and sewn-in groundsheet protect you from the elements.
Stay snug and cosy with this synthetic hollow fibre-fill sleeping bag from HI-GEAR. As a 2-3 season sleeping bag, it's ideal for milder temperatures, so perfect if you're heading out in spring, fall, and cool summer nights. It also comes equipped with a compression bag.
This backpack is ideal for daytime adventures. Equipped with plenty of pockets for storing your belongings, external hydration access and a trekking pole attachment, it'll ensure you're rearing and ready for your outdoor adventure.
With a handy carry handle, this lantern isn't just ideal for hanging from the top of your tent, but for also use in the garage or shed. It has a brightness of 450 lumens, which delivers a decent amount of brightness for tasks like cooking, reading or walking round the campsite.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Bryony’s T3’s official ‘gym-bunny’ and Active Staff Writer, covering all things fitness. She recently completed her Level 3 PT qualification with the PFCA to bring a deeper understanding of training techniques, fitness trends, and wellness advice to her writing. In her spare time, you will find her in her natural habitat - the gym - where her style of training is a hybrid of bodybuilding and powerlifting. Bryony loves writing about accessible workouts, nutrition and testing innovative fitness products that help you reach your fitness goals and take your training to the next level.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Blueair's new air purifier is specifically designed for asthma and allergy relief
The Blueair Classic Pro has been awarded the Asthma & Allergy Friendly certification
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Circular Ring 2 smashes $1M Kickstarter goal and teases game-changing health features
Upcoming smart ring just unlocked next-level health insights – here’s what’s coming
By Matt Kollat Published
-
No stupid questions: which direction should you pitch a tent?
An outdoor expert reveals all so you can have a better night's rest
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Nemo Dragonfly OSMO 2-Person Tent review: light, strong and ready for the trail
The ultra-light, two-person Nemo Dragonfly OSMO is a great choice for all your backpacking needs
By Derek Adams Published
-
AceBeam H35 review: a five-bulb barrel headtorch with a belter of a beam
An idiot-proof headlamp for hiking, camping and working in the dark
By Pat Kinsella Published
-
Lotus Belle Air Bud review: bringing instant-pitch elegance to the campsite
Exquisite inflatable polycotton tent for well-heeled glampers
By Derek Adams Published
-
AceBeam P20 review: A skinny flashlight that packs a mighty punch
Feel the force and slice the night with this light sabre, which has a range of over a kilometre
By Pat Kinsella Published
-
Change my mind: the smaller, the better with portable power stations
Put your portable power station to work when you’re not using it
By Derek Adams Published
-
MSR Hubba Hubba Bikepack 2 review: Lightweight, storm-proof shelter with room to stretch
A superb tent, tweaked to make it perfect for pedal-powered adventurers
By Pat Kinsella Published
-
Olpro Stafford 2.0 review: 2-person backpacking tent made from plastic bottles
Good for backpacking couples, this mid-range, 3-season shelter is constructed from recycled trash
By Pat Kinsella Published