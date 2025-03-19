GoOutdoors slashes up to 70% on tents and outdoor gear ahead of camping season

Camping season is almost on our doorstep, and if you’re still in need of a new tent to see you through the spring/summer then you’re in luck, as GO Outdoors has up to 70% off some of its best models.

Whether you’re in need of a large tent for the family, an easy pop-up for a festival, or a lightweight tent for a thru hike, GO Outdoors has a variety of models to choose from. Plus, it’s not just tents you can save on, but a ton of camping gear too, from waterproof coats to hiking boots, sleeping bags and more, so you can gear up for the great outdoors.

To access the best deals in GO Outdoors' sale you have to become a member . However, it only costs £5 for a year to become a member, and buying anything will get you more money off, so it really is a no-brainer.

Below, we’ve rounded up some of our favourite deals from the sale, which will be running from 18th March- 10th April. However, there are waaay more than what we've selected, so make sure you head over to the GO Outdoors website to check out its full lineup of offerings.

Eurohike Rydal 400 Air Tent: was £650 now £199 at Go Outdoors This four-person tent is a practical choice for camping with a small group. Featuring quick-release valves for easy setup and takedown, it saves you time and effort. The spacious interior and ample storage options ensure comfort, while the fully waterproof flysheet and sewn-in groundsheet protect you from the elements.

HI-GEAR Divine Single Sleeping Bag: was £60 now £12.97 at Go Outdoors Stay snug and cosy with this synthetic hollow fibre-fill sleeping bag from HI-GEAR. As a 2-3 season sleeping bag, it's ideal for milder temperatures, so perfect if you're heading out in spring, fall, and cool summer nights. It also comes equipped with a compression bag.