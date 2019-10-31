Latest reviews
Amazon Echo Studio review: best sounding Echo by far assails Sonos One with hi-def and 3D audio
Amazon Echo Studio is excellent but you do need an Amazon Music HD sub to get the full effect
Apple AirPods Pro review: noise cancelling and great sound combine in world-beating true wireless buds
Better sound, better fit and active noise cancellation plus Apple has toned down the 'iconic' visual weirdness with shorter arms
By Matthew Bolton •
Sony WH-1000XM3 review: noise cancelling headphones of the gods
Sony's over-ear ANC headphones cut out the noise like nothing else we've ever heard (or not heard, perhaps)
By Matthew Bolton •
Sony WF-1000XM3 review: true wireless headphones redefined with noise cancelling
They sound as good as Beats Powerbeats Pro but are more compact and add noise cancelling to boot
By Steve May •
Assassin's Creed Origins: Listen Wireless headphones review
French audio maestro Focal takes a stab at making an Assassin's Creed: Origins-themed set of headphones
By Robert Jones •
LucidSound LS20 Powered Gaming Headset review
The LucidSound LS20s assault the crowded gaming headset market with a surprisingly full arsenal of features - the question is though, is it enough?
By Robert Jones •
Hands on with Jabra Sports Coach: the world's first crossfit coach earphones
The training partner that turns up exactly when you do, won’t give you patronising advice, and doesn't smell
By Sam Pegg •
Philips Fidelio M2L review
Thanks to a Lightning connector the Philips Fidelio M2L finally brings high-res audio to the iPhone
By Jim Hill •
SMS Audio BioSport In-Ear review
The SMS Audio BioSport In-Ear headphones check your heart beat while you check your beats
By Jim Hill •
Sennheiser Momentum Wireless review
The best over-ear headphones have just got better. Our wallet is in for a shock.
By Max Parker •
